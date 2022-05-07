HARKER HEIGHTS – The Harker Heights Knights opened the 6A playoffs with perhaps their best all-around performance of the season on Friday.
The Knights scored seven runs, Jett Millsap tossed a complete-game six-hitter backed by a spotless – and occasionally brilliant – defense and Heights beat District 11-6A co-champion Mansfield Lake Ridge 7-2 in their best-of-3 bi-district series opener.
The next challenge for Heights (18-12) will be taking that play to less friendlier confines at Lake Ridge, where the series resumes today at 2 p.m. for Game 2, with Game 3, if necessary, to follow.
Knights leadoff man Easton Culp doubled and scored twice. Bryce Haws was 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles, and Tanner Wells was 2-for-3 with an RBI single.
Lake Ridge’s Eagles (21-8-1) shared the 11-6A title with Waco Midway but lost a tiebreaker game last Saturday for the No. 1 seed.
Lake Ridge put its first three batters on base and Heights trailed 2-0 before picking up a bat. The Knights, however, tied it with two runs in the bottom of the first and led the rest of the way after Millsap was hit by a pitch in the third and courtesy runner Anthony Millender scored from third base on Haws’ single into right center. Millsap went to third on a pair of steals with perfectly timed jumps before yielding to Millender.
After grazing Ryan Black with the first pitch of the game, Millsap was hit sharply in the first inning, but escaped with just the two runs allowed as the Eagles left the bases loaded.
From there, Millsap faced the minimum until the seventh, when Lake Ridge sent four to the plate. He needed just 76 pitches to go the distance, 57 in the final six innings.
Millsap plunked Carter Olson to start the third, but the Knights erased him with a 5-4-3 double play.
Early in the fourth inning, shortly after his baserunning handiwork, Millsap appeared to be in some discomfort on the mound – possibly a cramp on a sultry evening. After he was checked on, Millsap quickly went back to work and completed another 1-2-3 inning on seven pitches.
Millsap displayed more tenacity in the fifth. After falling behind in the count 3-0, he responded with three consecutive strikes to fan Tellez and end another three-up, three-down inning. It was Millsap's second and final strikeout.
Olson started the sixth with a shot to the right-field corner that looked like extra bases, but Tyler Halvorsen cut him down easily at second base. Jason Davis followed with a liner into left for a single, and he, too, was thrown out at second base by Tanner Wells on an attempted steal.
Knights shortstop Culp then ended an unusual 1-2-3 inning with a nifty scoop of a tricky grounder off the bat of Matt Millett and a perfect strike to first baseman Haws.
Marin led off the Knights fifth with a single that caromed off reliever Hayden Mullins. He scored Heights’ fourth run when the Eagles booted a grounder hit by Halvorsen. Halvorsen stole second and scored on a Tanner Wells single.
Culp led off the sixth with his second double and scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-2. Joseph Marin, who reached on a throwing error, scored on a single to right field by Halvorsen for the final margin.
Culp doubled off diving shortstop Black's glove in the first and scored on Millsap’s single. Millsap’s courtesy runner, Millender, tied the game at 2-2 on a single by Haws.
Matt Tellez had an RBI double for the Eagles. Olson was 2-for-2. Kailen Fedon was 2-for-3.
Millett started for Lake Ridge and earned the loss. He was chased in the fourth after Wells singled and Mike Saiz followed with a walk to start the inning. Mullins got out of the jam and the Knights left the bases loaded leading 3-2.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
CLASS 6A BI-DISTRICT
(Best-of-3)
Thursday, May 5
- Waco Midway 10, Copperas Cove 5
Friday, May 6
- Belton 4, Mansfield 2, Belton leads series 1-0
- Harker Heights 7, Mansfield Lake Ridge 2, Harker Heights leads series 1-0
- Waco Midway 2, Copperas Cove 0, Midway wins series 2-0
Saturday, May 7
- Belton at Mansfield, Game 2, 2 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary, to follow)
- Harker Heights at Mansfield Lake Ridge, Game 2, 2 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary, to follow)
CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT
(Best-of-3)
Friday, May 6
- Lake Belton 11, Manor New Tech 1, Game 1
- Lake Belton 15, Manor New Tech 0, Lake Belton wins series 2-0
- Iowa Park 8, Lampasas 4, Iowa Park leads series 1-0
- Salado 10, Giddings 9, Salado leads series 1-0
Saturday, May 7
- Giddings at Salado, Game 2, noon (Game 3, if necessary, to follow)
- Lampasas vs Iowa Park, Game 2, 4 p.m. at Stephenville HS (Game 3, if necessary, to follow)
