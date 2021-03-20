HARKER HEIGHTS — Temple right-hander Bryan Williams allowed two hits and struck out 10, but left the mound with a result as chilly as the air Friday night.
That’s because his counterpart from Harker Heights, Bryce Haws, kept up his part in a good, old-fashioned pitchers’ duel plus got the smallest amount of run support necessary for a 1-0 victory over the Wildcats in District 12-6A action on the Knights’ home field.
Tanner Wells’ two-out RBI single in the opening frame lasted as the game-winner for Heights (7-8-1, 2-0), spoiled Williams’ sparkling performance and went toward snapping Temple’s four-game victory streak.
Williams — who had at least one strikeout in five of the six innings he pitched, struck out the side third and at one point fanned seven of 10 batters spanning the second through fourth innings — peppered the strike zone with a mix of fastballs and offspeed pitches, and often worked with the count in his favor. Haws orchestrated in similar fashion and the duo made at-bats no easy task all night.
Neither Temple (11-6, 1-1) nor Heights had a hit or a runner advance past second base after the first inning. The Wildcats had runners on first and second in the fourth when Haws walked two but also struck out the side to end the threat, and Temple left five on the basepaths overall.
It was just the second time in 17 games this season Temple was held scoreless.
Haws, a right-hander, finished with eight strikeouts and walked four in the one-hit shutout, exiting with two outs in the top of the seventh. Reliever Jacob Bermea faced one batter, getting Naeten Mitchell on a flyout to left to seal the narrow triumph.
After Temple missed a chance to take an early lead in the top of the first when the Wildcats stranded Xavier Padilla — who led off the game with a single and advanced on Johnny Donoso’s sacrifice bunt — at third base, the Knights went ahead 1-0 in the bottom half.
Heights loaded the bases with one out on a walk, a single by Haws and an error, and following Williams’ strikeout of Jett Millsap, Wells delivered a groundball single to left to score Aiden McCloud. Haws’ courtesy runner Axel Rios, though, wasn’t as successful because Temple left fielder Dylan Hinkle came up firing to the plate where catcher Padilla tagged out Rios to end the inning and keep it 1-0.
Temple is back on the diamond Tuesday at home against Ellison. Heights next plays at Belton on Tuesday.
HARKER HEIGHTS 1, TEMPLE 0
Temple 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
Heights 100 000 1 — 1 2 0
Williams and Padilla. Haws, Bermea
(7) and Wells. W—Haws. L—Williams.
Records — Temple 11-6, 1-1 12-6A; Heights
7-8-1, 2-0.
12-6A STANDINGS
Belton 2-0
Harker Heights 2-0
Killeen 2-0
Copperas Cove 1-1
Temple 1-1
Bryan 0-2
Ellison 0-2
Shoemaker 0-2
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 11, Bryan 5
- Copperas Cove 11, Shoemaker 0, 5 innings
- Harker Heights 1, Temple 0
- Killeen 4, Ellison 1
