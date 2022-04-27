HARKER HEIGHTS — The Knights are getting better at this playoff-clinching business.
After blowing a late five-run lead Friday at Killeen, the Harker Heights baseball team was back at it Tuesday, building a 7-0 lead over visiting Copperas Cove.
They didn’t squander this opportunity.
Heights sent a dozen batters to the plate in a six-run third inning, Jett Millsap carried a shutout into the fifth and the Knights clinched one of two remaining District 12-6A playoff spots with a 7-3 victory over the Bulldawgs.
The Knights (17-10, 8-5 12-6A) turned three double plays, the last of which ended the game and clinched the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.
Copperas Cove (9-17-1, 6-7) is now in a three-way tie for the final playoff spot with Temple and Killeen. The Bulldawgs host Temple on Friday in the season finale. Temple can clinch the final playoff spot with a win. The Bulldawgs can clinch with a win and Killeen loss at home against Belton. If Killeen and Cove both win, those teams will tie for the final playoff spot. Temple holds the head-to-head tiebreaker with Killeen if those teams tie for fourth. Cove and Killeen split their season series.
Heights and Cove started Tuesday’s game like they were trying to beat the sunset. The first 1½ innings were completed in just 18 pitches.
The Knights were much more patient in the bottom of the second. Tyler Halvorsen singled into right field, stole second and scored the first run of the game on Mike Saiz’s two-out single into left field.
Heights blew the game open in the third when it had six hits and three walks. Aidan McCloud and Easton Culp walked to start the inning and that earned a quick hook for Cove starter Antonio Espinoza.
Shortstop Travis Sanders took over on the mound but only lasted a third of an inning. Millsap loaded the bases with an infield hit and Joseph Marin bounced into a fielder’s choice to give the Knights a 2-0 lead.
Bryce Haws followed with a two-run triple into the left field corner and Sanders was chased after consecutive singles by Halvorsen, Tanner Wells and Saiz.
By the time reliever Blaine Butler ended the inning with a strikeout, the Knights led 7-0.
Millsap got the first two out in the Cove fifth, but leadoff hitter David Cimmono walked. Sanders was hit by a pitch and Gabriel Chapman ended the shutout with a single to right field.
Cove pulled within 7-3 in the sixth, getting an RBI double from Manuel Chaco and a run-scoring grounder from Espinoza.
The Bulldawgs loaded the bases with one out in the seventh against reliever Marin, but a ground ball up the middle led to the game-ending double play.
Texas Tech signee Sanders was 1-for-2 at the plate. He grounded into Cove’s first double-play, drew an intentional pass with two on and two out in the third and led off the seventh with a single up the middle.
Designated hitter Dominick Vasquez had three of Cove’s seven hits and scored a run.
No. 9 hitter McCloud was 2-for-2 with a walk for the Knights. Saiz was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Millsap allowed three runs on five hits in six innings of work. He struck out six.
Espinoza was charged with three earned runs in two-plus innings. Sanders allowed four earned runs. Butler gave up just two hits in 3 2/3 shutout innings.
The Knights close the regular season at district champion Bryan on Friday.
12-6A BASEBALL
y-Bryan 13-0
x-Belton 11-2
x-Harker Heights 8-5
Copperas Cove 6-7
Killeen 6-7
Temple 6-7
Ellison 1-12
Shoemaker 1-12
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 13, Shoemaker 3, 6 innings
- Bryan 14, Ellison 0
- Harker Heights 7, Copperas Cove 3
- Temple 9, Killeen 4
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Ellison at Shoemaker, 4:30 p.m.
- Belton at Killeen, 7 p.m.
- Harker Heights at Bryan, 7 p.m.
- Temple at Copperas Cove, 7 p.m.
End of Regular Season
11-6A BASEBALL
x-Mansfield Lake Ridge 11-2
x-Waco Midway 10-3
Mansfield 8-5
Waxahachie 8-5
Duncanville 7-6
Cedar Hill 5-8
DeSoto 2-11
Waco 1-12
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Duncanville 8, Waco 2
- Lake Ridge 9, Midway 2
- Mansfield 2, Cedar Hill 1
- Waxahachie 6, DeSoto 0
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Cedar Hill at Mansfield, 7 p.m.
- Duncanville at Waco, 7 p.m.
- Lake Ridge at Midway, 7 p.m.
- Waxahachie at DeSoto, 7 p.m.
