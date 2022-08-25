Harker Heights and Ellison are no longer district rivals, but some things simply have not changed much.
The Class 6A No. 33 Knights opened their season against the Eagles on Thursday for the first time in recent history as nondistrict opponents after the University Interscholastic League dropped Ellison into Class 5A.
Despite losing a bit of its luster, the rivalry remained almost the same.
One year after defeating the Eagles 49-8 in the District 12-6A opener, Harker Heights won 33-7 in a one-sided encounter at Leo Buckley Stadium.
The Knights recorded the game’s first 33 points before Ellison prevented the shutout with a 53-yard touchdown in the contest’s final eight minutes.
With standout senior running back Re’Shaun Sanford rushing for 140 yards on 18 carries and junior quarterback Dylan Plake completing 12 of 23 passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns, Harker Heights accumulated 421 total yards of offense, while the Eagles had just 136 total yards.
The Knights did not take long to get on the scoreboard as junior Jai’den Fletcher connected on a 28-yard field goal to cap off the game’s opening drive with 8 minutes, 27 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Following a three-and-out from Ellison, Harker Heights found the end zone for the first time thanks to a 6-yard run from senior running back Aimeer Washington approximately four minutes later.
The Eagles were unable to generate any offense on their second possession either, punting again to set up a 15-play, 85-yard touchdown drive for the Knights highlighted by a pair of fourth-down conversions, including Dylan Plake’s 18-yard scoring pass to sophomore Rocky Crooks early in the second period.
Harker Heights turned the ball over on its next three possessions as Ellison senior defensive back Isaiah Hagan sandwiched a pair of interceptions around a Knights’ fumble.
Nevertheless, Harker Heights found ways to score.
With 2:02 remaining in the half, Eagles sophomore quarterback Sidney Holland lost a fumble out of the back of the end zone for a safety, and the Knights took a 19-0 advantage into halftime after finishing with 240 total yards. Ellison had just 15 yards in the half.
Harker Heights pushed its lead to 33-0 as Plake and Tyler Johnson connected for two touchdowns of 10 and 29 yards in a seven-minute span to open the third quarter.
Bobby Williams’ 53-yard touchdown reception from Xavier Dormeus, who finished with 99 yards on 4-of-6 passing, with 7:42 remaining in regulation, however, thwarted the Knights’ first shutout since beating Belton 7-0 on Sept. 28, 2012.
Regardless of the outcome, each team must quickly shift its focus forward, especially the Eagles.
Ellison only has one more opportunity to fine tune its game before embarking on a marathon District 4-5A, Division I schedule consisting of eight games. The Eagles travel to Pflugerville Hendrickson next week before a bye separates them from the district opener against Red Oak on Sept. 16.
The Knights have the luxury of additional time to prepare before starting their path toward redemption.
Beginning with a trip to Smithson Valley next week, Harker Heights has three more games until traveling to Pflugerville Weiss on Sept. 22 to begin its run through District 12-6A.
Harker Heights fell one game shy of hoisting the district championship last year as its lone regular-season loss – a 44-34 defeat at Temple – prevented the team from its first district title since 2003, when it repeated after advancing to the Class 4A, Division II regional semifinals the prior year.
Similarly, Sanford narrowly missed out on individual history.
Sanford set a school record with 2,330 rushing yards last season, finishing a mere 170 yards behind Killeen ISD single-season record holder Reggie Duncan, who established the mark of 2,500 yards while at Ellison in 1997 when the Eagles played three postseason games.
Just one game into the current campaign, Sanford is on pace to finish with 1,400 rushing yards during the regular season, but time will tell if the average holds or if he is granted additional opportunities in the playoffs.
