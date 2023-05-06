WACO — Randy Culp’s players did not meet his expectations. They exceeded them.
Harker Heights saw its roster get completely rearranged last year after losing a dozen players to graduation, including the 12-6A All-District Most Valuable Player in shortstop Easton Culp, defensive player of the year Tanner Wells, a catcher, and four first-team selections.
The departures ushered in a new era for the Knights with a wave of fresh faces infusing the lineup, and despite the turnover, Harker Heights returned to the playoffs.
The run, however, came to a close Saturday.
Playing at Baylor Ballpark, the Knights lost control late, allowing seven runs in the final two innings before falling to Mansfield 9-2 in a single-game playoff for the bi-district championship.
While the loss was disappointing, the season was not, according to Harker Heights’ head coach.
“I’m really proud of these kids,” Randy Culp said, “because we were counted out at the beginning of the season. We lost so many seniors and were bringing back a lot of young kids, but they overachieved and got us where we needed to be.
“Today, the ball just wouldn’t bounce our way … but the kids always battled. It is unfortunate, but I have no complaints about the way they played.”
Despite recording just three hits in the loss, for a majority of the contest, the Knights were poised to potentially extend their season.
After failing to finish the first inning Friday before inclement weather forced the game’s suspension, the squads remained scoreless Saturday afternoon until the top of the third inning, when the Tigers were sparked by an RBI triple before emerging with a 2-0 advantage.
The score held until designated hitter Victor Vialet’s single cut the deficit in half, sending teammate Marcus McMillan, who was courtesy running for catcher Jomar Mercado after he reached base on a walk, across home plate.
Harker Heights (18-14) could not complete the comeback, though.
Mansfield immediately responded with two runs on three hits in the sixth inning and finished its scoring with a five-run, four-hit seventh inning.
“The little miscues that we had,” Randy Culp said, “and then, not being able to stop them from advancing bases really cost us. Against good teams, you just can’t do that.
“You have to play clean, and when you have an opportunity to score with somebody on second base, you’ve got to try to take advantage of that. Today, they did it, and we didn’t.”
Quentin Jenkins, a pinch hitter, helped account for the Knights’ final run with an RBI double to score first baseman Braxtyn Vackar, who had a sixth-inning double, in the seventh inning.
Starting pitcher Jett Millsap, who struck out three batters, also had a hit for Harker Heights, bringing its total to four, while Mansfield (19-6-2) finished with 11 hits, including seven in the final two innings, to set up an area-round encounter against Rockwall.
Conversely, the Knights prepare to transition again as another group of seniors is set to leave the program, and while Randy Culp is admittedly excited about his team’s potential, he also understands any future success must be somewhat contributed to the few players who remained from 2022.
Millsap, a senior, center fielder Tyler Halvorsen, a senior, and Michael Saiz, a junior second baseman, are the lone returners from a year ago.
“There is a lot of leadership leaving,” Randy Culp said. “Some of them were our returning starters, who played every game for us. They were great for these young kids to look at and model themselves after.
“We didn’t really miss a beat, and the new guys kind of fell into our culture and did a great job for us because of those guys.”
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
CLASS 6A BI-DISTRICT
Saturday
(single game)
- Mansfield 9, Harker Heights 2, Mansfield advances
CLASS 5A BI-DISTRICT
(Best-of-3, except where noted)
Thursday
- Montgomery Lake Creek 12, Shoemaker 1, 6 innings, Lake Creek advances
Friday
- Lake Belton 6, Montgomery 2, Lake Belton wins series 2-0
Saturday
- A&M Consolidated 1, Belton 0
- A&M Consolidated 3, Belton 1, A&M Consolidated wins series 2-0
- Magnolia West 10, Killeen 0, 5 innings, West wins series 2-0
CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT
(Best-of-3)
Friday
- Burnet 4, Salado 3, 8 innings, series tied 1-1
Saturday
- Marble Falls 6, Gatesville 1
- Gatesville 8, Marble Falls 3, Gatesville wins series 2-1
- Salado 14, Burnet 2, Salado wins series 2-1
