Harker Heights’ Marcus Maple caught a 4-yard touchdown pass for the go-ahead score and the Knights defense shut out Division II-5A No. 8 Boerne-Champion in the second half of a 20-14 win Friday at Leo Buckley Stadium.
West caught the scoring pass from Shaun West less than five minutes into the second half. It was the last score of the game.
It came after Heights (2-1) trimmed a 14-10 halftime deficit to 14-13 on Diego Fierro’s second field goal, a 33-yarder, on the opening possession after halftime.
The Knights got the ball right back when the Chargers (2-1) muffed the ensuing kickoff. Heights' Deaubry Hood made the recovery.
Champion was held to a season low after scoring 90 points in their first two games.
“We played excellent tonight on all three phases,” Harker Heights coach Jerry Edwards said. “We have challenged our team each week to get better and I think we have done that every week. We are using these three nondistrict games to get us ready for district. I like where our team is right now and I like what we are doing.”
In the first quarter, with 8:37 left, Knights wide receiver Terrance Carter scored from 6 yards out on a play out of a wildcat formation to put the first points on the board.
The Chargers offense answered with 7:50 left when running back Alex Rodriguez scored from 53 yards out to tie the game at 7.
In the second quarter, the Knights lit up the scoreboard again with 10:26 left when kicker Fierro hit a 28 yarder to put them up, 10-7.
The Chargers took their first and only lead with 4:05 left when running back Trey Rucker took it in from 7 yards out to cap the first-half scoring.
The remainder of the half was a defensive battle on both sides. With three seconds left, West was picked off by Charger defensive back Tiernan White.
In the remaining seconds of the half, Charger quarterback Karson Kaiser rocketed a pass toward the end zone only for Knights defensive back Savonte Sanford-Paige to pick him off to end the half.
Late in the third quarter, West was picked off again, this time by Chargers defensive back Jaden Nieves. However, the Knights defense managed to force the Chargers to punt from their own 47.
With 4:19 remaining in the game, Carter bobbled a snap and fumbled the ball and the Chargers recovered.
On fourth-and-6 and 3:01 left, Kaiser attempted to throw a medium pass, but it bounced on the ground and the Knights came away with the win after running out the clock.
“We have been working each week to get better defensively,” Edwards said. “The defense came out and got us some key stops when they needed to. These kids are an absolute joy to coach and be around. They are the most unselfish kids and they show up and work hard each and every day."
The Knights will shift into district play next week as they travel to Bryan to take on the Vikings. It will be the Knights' first matchup against former coach Ross Rogers, who built the Harker Heights program from scratch 20 years ago.
DISTRICT 12-6A OVERALL STANDINGS
Shoemaker 2-0
Bryan 1-0
Harker Heights 2-1
Temple 2-1
Killeen 1-1
Copperas Cove 1-2
Ellison 1-2
Belton 0-3
Thursday’s Games
- Ellison 44, Hurst Bell 20
- Montgomery Lake Creek at Bryan, ccd.
Friday’s Games
- Arlington Martin 43, Temple 25
- Copperas Cove 41, Granbury 22
- Harker Heights 20, Boerne-Champion 14
- Killeen at Waco, ccd.
- Midland Lee 26, Belton 7
- Shoemaker 56, Kerrville Tivy 35
