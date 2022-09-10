Five plays were all it took. Five plays were all that were needed.
Midway through the fourth quarter, the Harker Heights Knights built the cushion they needed in their 27-20 victory over the Round Rock Cedar Ridge Raiders Friday evening.
The win pushed Harker Heights’ record to 3-0 for a second consecutive season.
Ahead 20-13, the Knights started deep in Cedar Ridge territory in the fourth quarter. What appeared to be a 33-yard touchdown run on the first play of the drive by Re’Shaun Sanford was called back due to a block-in-the-back penalty.
Four plays later, quarterback Dylan Plake kept it himself for a 3-yard score, giving the Knights a 27-13 lead.
Plake’s touchdown proved to be a big one as with around two minutes left in the game and backed up at its own 9-yard line, Cedar Ridge tipped a punt attempt from the Knights and returned it 22 yards for a score to get the Raiders to within a touchdown.
“I think the key was just sustainability — really and truly,” Heights coach Jerry Edwards said after the game. “Credit goes to Cedar Ridge. They came over here with a great game plan and really gave us fits offensively and defensively. But our coaches were able to make adjustments and get the plays we needed to stay ahead in the game in critical situations.”
Sanford, who finished the game with 196 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries, sealed the deal with a 9-yard run on fourth-and-4 after the Knights recovered Cedar Ridge’s ensuing onside kick attempt.
Sanford, a Houston commit, got the Knights back on top late in the second quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run with 3:26 left in the first half, giving the Knights a 14-13 lead it would hold the rest of the way.
Sanford started the drive with a 14-yard run. On the ensuing play, the Knights got into Raider territory after a Cedar Ridge player got physical with Sanford after another run. Plake got the Knights to the 5-yard line on the following play, threading the needle on a 33-yard pass over the middle to Aimeer Washington.
In the game, Plake completed 5 of 14 passes for 67 yards.
Washington kicked off the scoring for the Knights with a 1-yard plunge in the first quarter to give his team a 7-3 lead.
He also scored the Knights’ first touchdown of the second half, a 3-yard run to the corner of the end zone.
Washington netted 18 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. He also added three receptions for 47 yards.
Cedar Ridge held two leads in the first half — 3-0 and 10-7 — after a field goal and a 42-yard pass from Jacari Killingsworth to John Gentry.
Cedar Ridge kicker Cole Thompson connected from 26 and 48 yards out in the first half.
“I thought early in the game, once our defense settled in, we were able to hold them to field goals, which was huge, and our offense got going and allowed us to go into the locker room 14-13 instead of 21-14.”
Defensively, the Knights made huge plays throughout the game, including sacking Killingsworth four times. Senior defensive end Christopher Robinson notched three of the sacks, while senior defensive lineman Lamarian Hatcher recorded one. Hatcher, Robinson and the rest of the defensive front were also disruptive in the Raider backfield, stuffing their running backs for multiple losses throughout the game.
In a pre-recorded interview that aired on the jumbotron before the game, Edwards said one of the keys to the game was winning the turnover battle, something he said hadn’t been done through the first two games.
On Friday, the Knights did just that, with a King White interception of a Killingsworth pass in the fourth quarter. King’s interception came at a critical juncture of the game.
“It was big,” Edwards said. “They were driving to make it a one-score game and we got the big interception, which was huge.”
On the drive, the Raiders had marched to near midfield, aided in part by two Harker Heights penalties that gave the Raiders new sets of downs.
Killingsworth lofted the pass deep downfield toward the sideline, but the pass went awry and White snatched it at the 27-yard line.
Another point of emphasis for Edwards in the pre-game interview was fixing special teams issues that have plagued the Knights thus far.
In part, the Knights did that.
Late in the third quarter, Hood came from the edge and blocked a 50-yard field goal attempt by Thompson, giving the Knights good field position and keeping the Knights lead 20-13.
Hood also kickstarted the first scoring drive for the Knights by returning a kickoff 42 yards into Raider territory.
There were some special teams miscues, however, including the tipped punt that was returned for a touchdown, two shanked punts that gave Cedar Ridge good field position and an inability to get the right personnel on two consecutive punt situations that forced the Knights to burn two timeouts in the third quarter.
“It was just a breakdown in communication with the coaches,” Edwards said of the early second-half timeouts. “We had a couple guys get hurt on the punt team that just wasn’t communicated. So, we got to do a better job coaching-wise to make sure when people get hurt, we know who’s in and who’s not.”
The Knights have one more non-district game to correct the mistakes.
Next week, the Knights will make the five-hour, 300-mile drive to Odessa to take on the vaunted Permian Panthers in a battle of 3-0 teams. Permian beat Amarillo Tascosa, 14-13, Friday.
“You know, a football game is a football game, whether we play 10 minutes down the road, here at Searles or we play five hours down the road,” Edwards said. “That’s another thing that we’re working on is our mental focus this year. Once we get that taken care of, I think we’re gonna have a really good football team.”
FRIDAY'S AREA FOOTBALL SCORES
- Belton 41, Huntsville 28
- College Station 45, Temple 35
- Gatesville 27, McGregor 20
- Harker Heights 27, RR Cedar Ridge 20
- Lampasas 48, Georgetown East View 39
- Malakoff 29, Salado 27, 2 OT
- Manor 42, Copperas Cove 15
- Marble Falls 22, Chaparral 15
District 4-5A-D1
- Killeen 23, Cleburne 7
- Lake Belton 48, Red Oak 47, OT
- Midlothian 32, Shoemaker 27
