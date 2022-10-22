Harker Heights didn’t lose its lead this time around. In fact, the Knights protected it perfectly and loosened Temple’s long-held grip at the top of District 12-6A.
Heights scored 13 unanswered points in the second half of Friday night’s slugfest showdown then secured the outcome with an 8-minute, 26-second drive, toppling the Wildcats 13-9 at Leo Buckley Stadium in the latest thrilling chapter between the two powerhouses.
The victory sent the Knights (7-1, 4-0) into the playoffs for a program-record fourth straight time and to the top of the league standings with two weeks left in the regular season. It also put a chance to claim the league title solely in their corner after snapping a seven-game losing streak to Temple (6-3, 4-1), including the last two in which they had three-touchdown leads before falling 38-36 in 2020 and 44-34 last season.
“It feels amazing, you know, it slipped by us two years in a row. They came back and beat us, and this time we flipped the script. We went down at halftime but we didn’t get down on ourselves. We know what team we are. We know we fight in the second half,” said Heights senior running back Re’Shaun Sanford, who tallied 190 yards rushing, 147 of those after halftime. “Man, I can’t be more proud of the team. We worked all offseason and to win our senior year and show the young guys it’s possible, it feels amazing.”
The Wildcats, the three-time defending district champions who had a 19-game 12-6A winning streak snapped, were up 9-0 at the break and 9-7 through three quarters.
One play after Heights quarterback Dylan Plake connected with Sanford for a 40-yard completion on third-and-10, running back Aimeer Washington stepped through would-be tackles and spun into the end zone for a 10-yard TD at 10:33 of the fourth. Sanford was stuffed on the subsequent 2-point run but the Knights had their first lead, 13-9, and didn’t relinquish it.
“I thought the first 24 minutes were the best we’ve played all season. But when you don’t play 48 minutes and you’re playing against a good football team, that’s not a winning combination,” said Temple head coach Scott Stewart, whose playoff-bound team is idle next week before closing the regular season at home versus Copperas Cove. “Those kids were playing with a lot of emotion and we didn’t match that. They’ve had that taste that we have right now for quite a few years in a row. It’s a crappy taste. Hats off to them. They were the best team tonight.”
Temple, which outgained Heights 202-107 in the first half, sputtered offensively in the second half, when it had just three possessions that went interception, punt, punt, and totaled just 42 yards.
“Our kids played their guts out, especially defense,” Stewart said. “We have to move the football. We have to move the sticks. We were inept on offense in the second half.”
Following Temple’s second punt of the second half, Heights embarked on its game-clinching drive, using Sanford and Washington behind its hulking offensive line to reach Temple’s 2 before kneeling out the remaining seconds.
“It was huge. Coach told us before that drive even started that we needed to run 5 minutes off the clock,” Sanford said. “Me and Aimeer, we can move the chains. He’s my counterpart. I can’t do what I do without him and the O-line. I’m just proud of everyone.”
Plake finished 9-of-16 for 151 yards passing, with one TD, a 36-yard strike to Tyler Johnson that pulled the Knights within two points at 4:34 of the third and was set up by Jeremy Jennings’ interception of Temple QB Reese Rumfield six plays prior.
Rumfield was 10-of-15 for 151 yards, running back Deshaun Brundage had 95 yards rushing and receiver Christian Tutson caught five passes for 67 yards on a night Temple was held to a season-low point total.
“We stressed all week, we’ve accomplished a lot at Harker Heights and checked a lot of boxes off, and that was one we hadn’t been able to check, beating Temple and hopefully get in the driver’s seat for a district championship,” Knights coach Jerry Edwards said.
“We still have to finish out the regular season but it puts us in a good spot. I’m just super excited for our kids and their resiliency to come out in the second half and beat a good football team.”
Temple built its 9-0 lead with a 6-yard rushing TD by Brundage that capped the Wildcats’ first drive of the contest 2 minutes after kickoff, and Mateo Lopez’s 46-yard field goal that banked in off the left upright with 5:11 left in the second quarter.
In between, the defenses had their way.
Rumfield was sacked three times, and Heights punted away three of its first-half possessions and had another literally taken from it when Wildcats defensive back Steve Jackson pulled the ball from receiver Alexander Bailey at the end of a 21-yard completion. Temple’s Taurean York also had a third-down sack in the first half.
“It’s the worst feeling, really,” York said. “We came out in the second half and I think guys got complacent. But that’s on us. Sometimes things just don’t work out in your favor.”
HARKER HEIGHTS 13, TEMPLE 9
Heights 0 0 7 6 — 13
Tem — Deshaun Brundage 6 run (run failed)
Tem — Mateo Lopez 46 field goal
HH — Tyler Johnson 36 pass from Dylan Plake (Jai’den Fletcher kick)
Tem — Aimeer Washington 10 run (run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Tem HH
First downs 14 19
Rushes-yards 35-93 45-225
Passing yards 151 151
Comp.-Att.-Int. 10-15-1 9-16-0
Punts-average 3-39.6 3-44
Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 2-15 3-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Temple, Brundage 17-95, Mikal Harrison-Pilot 4-17, Steve Jackson 2-10, Jervonnie Williams 1-3, Rymond Johnson 3-1, Lopez 1-(minus 3), Reese Rumfield 7-(minus 30). Harker Heights, Re’Shaun Sanford 25-190, Washington 14-43, Plake 3-(minus 6), team 3-(minus 22).
PASSING — Temple, Rumfield 10-15-1-151. Harker Heights, Plake 9-16-0-151.
RECEIVING — Temple, Christian Tutson 5-67, Harrison-Pilot 2-53, Tavion Flowers 2-17, Jaquon Butler 1-14. Harker Heights, Alexander Baily 3-37, Sanford 2-60, Rocky Croosk 2-13, Johnson 1-36, Washington 1-5.
12-6A FOOTBALL
- Harker Heights 13, Temple 9
- Hutto 42, Copperas Cove 3
- Bryan 50, Waco Midway 21
- OFF: Pflugerville Weiss
STANDINGS
x-Harker Heights 4-0
x-Temple 4-1
Bryan 2-2
Pflugerville Weiss 2-2
Waco Midway 2-3
Hutto 1-3
Copperas Cove 0-4
