Antwan Taylor scored 27 points and the Harker Heights Knights spoiled Copperas Cove's home finale with a 72-63 win Tuesday.
The win bolstered the Knights' chances for a No. 2 seed in District 12-6A. Heights (10-3 12-6A) entered the night tied with Bryan for second place, but the Vikings lost at home to 12-6A champion Ellison.
Heights can clinch the No. 2 seed with a win at Belton or a loss by Bryan at Shoemaker in Friday's 12-6A finales.
Camrin Forde added 14 points for Heights, and C.J. Evans had 13.
Leading scorers for Cove (4-9 12-6A) were Warren Fleming with 18, A'lonnie Carter with 13 and Henry Sanchez with 11.
Tuesday's game was intense on the court and in the stands. Several fans from both sides of the court were escorted out of the gym. In the end, the quality of the game overshadowed any off-court antics.
The Knights won the first matchup between the teams 71-57 on Jan. 15 at Heights, but the Knights didn't feel comfortable in Tuesday's game until late.
“In (district) basketball we got to do it two times," Knights coach Celneque Bobbitt said. "People get better. Copperas Cove got a lot better.”
“These are the type of games that are fun, and you definitely enjoy them, even if we came on the opposite end of a win,” Copperas Cove coach Travis Boyce said.
Cove opened the game with seven unanswered points in the first two minutes.
Eventually, Forde was fouled, allowing him to knock down two free throws to get Heights onto the scoreboard.
A 3 from Heights in the final seconds of the quarter tied the game at 16.
In the opening seconds of the second quarter, Heights scored to take its first lead, 18-16. It was a lead they were unable to keep as the teams exchanged
leads throughout the quarter. In the final two minutes of the half, Heights gained a five-point lead and held it to the break, 35-30.
Heights used the first two minutes of the second half to expand its lead to 39-30. By the end of the period, the Knights led 55-43.
Two minutes into the final quarter, the Knights' lead grew to 15, 60-45. Halfway through the final period, the Bulldawgs had inched closer but were still down 10, 62-52.
A 3 from Cove and a steal followed by a Heights foul provided an opportunity to stage a comeback. Cove missed both free throws but stopped Heights from scoring and drew another foul. Fleming made both shots to make it a five-point game.
With just over a minute left, the Heights lead remained five and Cove never got closer. Evans made two free throws with 13 seconds remaining to make it a nine-point. Cove answered quickly, but Heights was able to punctuate their victory with a dunk to cap the scoring.
“Hopefully we can take this momentum over to Belton and execute,” Bobbitt said.
Despite the loss Boyce had nothing but praise for his seniors and said he would miss each one of them once next season comes around.
“A'lonnie Carter is kind of the leader of the group,” Boyce said. “He’s been our rock. He’s really matured and worked on his game. He’s just a gym rat.
McDowell is a big piece as well. He’s matured and grown so much.
"We had three new guys this year: Isaiah Chisholm, Tyrez Reynolds, Javaris Barnes. They weren’t here all four years, but they jumped right in and fit right in with the guys. They’ve been a big part of helping us move forward in the right direction.”
12-6A BOYS BASKETBALL
y-Ellison 12-1
x-Harker Heights 10-3
x-Bryan 9-4
x-Belton 8-5
Shoemaker 6-7
Copperas Cove 4-9
Temple 2-11
Killeen 1-12
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched district title
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 80, Shoemaker 62
- No. 9 Ellison 56, Bryan 44
- Harker Heights 72, Copperas Cove 63
- Killeen 54, Temple 52
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.