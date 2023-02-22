WEST – Waxahachie delivered a big punch late in the first half, but seventh-ranked Harker Heights had the best Punch – 6-foot-7 forward David – and the Knights escaped a tricky first-round matchup in the Class 6A playoffs with a 59-47 win Tuesday at West High School.
Punch was a dominant factor at both ends of the floor and finished with 30 points and 17 rebounds to send Heights to a second-round area matchup against Mesquite Horn, a 58-55 winner over Sachse on Monday.
Evan Chatman added 14 points and seven rebounds for Heights.
Punch had nine offensive rebounds, four blocks and two steals in his spectacular performance. He scored at least six points in every quarter. He also had three dunks, including a one-hand flush of a missed 3-pointer. His effort was best summed up by a sprawling dive to the floor in the final minute of the third quarter for a long rebound of an errant 3-pointer by Waxahachie. The resulting tie-up resulted in a Heights possession. The Knights were leading 48-38 at the time
Waxahachie (12-21) was not a typical fourth seed. The Indians battled injuries during a 6-17 start and lost their first five district contests before rallying to claim the final District 11-6A playoff spot.
They have some impressive weapons. Guard King Grace, a 6-5 sophomore who scored 15 points Tuesday, is already a four-star prospect. Six-foot-10 forward Parker Jefferson (12 points) has a 3-point shot to go with his inside game.
It wasn’t enough to beat the Knights, though.
After falling behind 4-0, Heights was impressive, scoring the next eight points and gradually building a 29-18 lead late in the opening half.
But the Knights (27-7) got sloppy with the ball and began settling for perimeter shots. Waxahachie capitalized with a 9-0 run to end the half and pull within 29-27. Heights committed 10 turnovers in the second period and missed its last 10 shots, including eight 3-point tries.
The Knights committed just six turnovers in the other three quarters during which time they outscored the Indians 47-29.
Grace cut the deficit to one, 34-33, with a steal and layup early in the third quarter. But Punch found Tyrese Smith for a 3-pointer from the corner at the other end. It was the first of five consecutive baskets for the Knights and the Indians never got any closer.
After Shavar Walker’s two free throws gave Heights a 12-point, 56-44 lead with 4:17 remaining, the District 12-6A champs began bleeding the clock with a stall game and closed out the victory.
As the clock ran out and the players headed to the handshake line, a Heights player managed to sneak in another basket just before the buzzer. One official appeared to inconspicuously signal the basket good, but that signal apparently wasn’t seen at the scorers table and the extra two points weren’t posted on the scoreboard or in the official book.
Outside of some careless turnovers, the Knights were sharp. Led by Punch’s 8-for-9 effort, the Knights were 17-of-19 from the foul line as a team.
Heights' game was the second of a 11/12-6A bi-district doubleheader. Mansfield Legacy beat Temple 57-51 in the first game. The Knights were the only 12-6A team to make it out of the first round.
Waxahachie actually finished fifth in its district but was the fourth seed because district leader Duncanville is serving a postseason ban.
TUESDAY'S AREA HIGH SCHOOL BOYS PLAYOFF SCORES
Class 6A bi-district
At West HS
- No. 7 Harker Heights 59, Waxahachie 47
Class 5A bi-district
At Giddings HS
- No. 23 Belton 57, Magnolia West 50, OT
At Caldwell HS
- No. 2 Ellison 66, Montgomery Lake Creek 36
At Rockdale HS
- Bryan Rudder 68, Shoemaker 53
Class 4A bi-district
At Temple HS
- Gatesville 62, Georgetown Gateway 47
At Belton HS
- Waco La Vega 45, Lampasas 44
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.