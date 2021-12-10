COPPERAS COVE — Though it may not have been pretty at times, the Harker Heights Lady Knights took control of the game Friday night against the Copperas Cove Lady Bulldawgs in the second quarter and never looked back.
Both teams got off to a sluggish start, combining for just 14 points in the first quarter and only 19 about four minutes into the second quarter.
But after Copperas Cove’s Danielle McGriff sank a free throw giving the Lady Bulldawgs a 10-9 lead — their only one of the game — the Lady Knights quickly snatched momentum back.
Harker Heights’ Samiyah Walker hit a bucket about 30 seconds later giving the Lady Knights the lead back for good. Walker finished with 11 points — seven of which came in the third quarter.
She also hauled in eight rebounds and had two blocks and an assist.
It’s been a bit of a next girl up mentality lately for the Lady Knights, who notched their first district win in Friday’s opener.
“It’s phenomenal for us,” said head coach Shirretha Nelson of the win. “I would tell you, we’ve had a couple of hurdles — a couple of boulders — thrown our way.”
Despite having multiple players nursing injuries as well as life-throwing curve balls, Nelson said she had the utmost confidence in those who were called to step up in the district game.
“I remember one of them came and told me before the game, ‘Coach, tell me what not to do,’” Nelson said. “I said, ‘I’m not going to do that, because I believe in you. I knew you were capable of doing it; that’s why I gave you the uniform. I’m not worried about you; go out and do your job. It’s basketball. You’re good at this and we’re going to win tonight.’”
And win they did. Holding a 37-28 lead after three quarters, the Lady Knights ballooned the lead to 16 after a 7-0 run to open the fourth.
The run included a couple buckets by Angelique Morgan, a two-point field goal by Tyra Oliver and a free throw from Makayla Beckett.
Morgan finished with 15 points — the leading scorer for both teams.
Despite the 12-point loss and nearly always fighting from behind, Copperas Cove’s coach, Tiffney Barnes, said she was pleased by the effort her team showed on the execution side of the game.
“Yeah, I love the effort that our girls are putting out there,” Barnes said. “We just got to make smarter decisions.”
Nelson noticed the Lady Bulldawgs’ effort as well and commended it after the game.
Barnes said aside from the effort, she was not pleased with the discipline she said her team lacked Friday night.
“We were not disciplined at all,” she said. “We didn’t do the things that we were supposed to do. And those things were not skills — it had nothing to do with skills but choice. We chose not to block out. We chose to give the ball up when we weren’t supposed to. We were just undisciplined tonight.”
The blocking out issues were glaringly obvious early on. Along with Walker, the Lady Knights were glass eaters, finishing with 27 rebounds combined.
By comparison, the Lady Bulldawgs had more rebounds — 35.
Leading the way on the glass for Copperas Cove was Yvonna Drayton, who had 11 rebounds to go along with 13 points.
The Lady Bulldawgs got contributions from Samaria Bostick, who finished with nine points; T’Shayla Marie and Jordan McGhee, both of whom had seven points; McGriff, who had three points; and Taylor Wilson who added two points to the ledger.
Other contributions besides Morgan and Walker for Harker Heights came from Empress Roberts, who had 10 points; Oliver, who finished with eight; Beckett, who notched six points; Nia Brown, who had two points; and Asia Thomas, who had one.
Both squads are on the road Tuesday evening, with Harker Heights (12-6, 1-0) traveling to Belton and Copperas Cove (11-8, 0-1) heading to Killeen.
12-6A GIRLS OPENING NIGHT
- Belton 46, Shoemaker 31
- Ellison 74, Bryan 29
- Harker Heights 53, Copperas Cove 41
- Killeen 49, Temple 43
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
- Bryan at Shoemaker, 7 p.m.
- Copperas Cove at Killeen, 7 p.m.
- Ellison at Temple, 7 p.m.
- Harker Heights at Belton, 7 p.m.
