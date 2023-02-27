Led by senior standout Keonna Otis, four Harker Heights athletes placed in the top five of multiple events Saturday, when the Lady Knights cruised to their third consecutive team championship by winning the Copperas Cove Bulldawg Relays.
Otis, who competed in the Class 6A state meet last year, won the discus and shot put with distances of 121 feet, 4 inches and 43-11, respectively, and the marks were not challenged.
In the discus, Chaparral junior Alysse Wilson’s second-place mark of 91-10 fell nearly 30 feet short of Otis, while her shot put was more than four feet further than Round Rock Stony Point junior Naomi Ofunrein (38-3).
Otis was not the only Lady Knight to emerge with a gold medal, though.
Treasure Bethea won the 400-meter run in 59.64 seconds to go along with second- (26.58) and fifth-place (33-8) outings in the 200 and triple jump, respectively, while junior teammate Haley Harper was third in both the triple jump (34-11) and 100 hurdles (17.49).
Like Bethea, distance runner, Kailynn Denney, a senior, also placed in the top five of three events with her best showing coming in the 800, where she was second with a time of 2:36.21. Denney was fourth (5:49.51) in the 1,600 and fifth (12:10.35) in the 3,200.
Additionally, the Lady Knights won the 1,600 relay (4:06.49), while junior Tyana Hymes’ second-place time of 47.57 beat out teammate Norah Patricia Nunez (49.58) for second place in the 300 hurdles. Ella Perry (3,200, 12:02.34) and sophomore Ruby Cveck (high jump, 5-0) also earned bronze medals for Harker Heights.
The performances helped the Lady Knights finish with 120.5 points and run away with the team title.
Round Rock Stony Point had 84 points to place a distant second with Pflugerville Hendrickson (74), Seguin (68) and Chaparral (67) rounding out the 10-team field’s top five.
Trinity Brown, a junior, accounted for the Lady Bobcats’ lone gold medal, winning the triple jump (37-4) to go along with placing second (17-9) in the long jump and fifth (27.33) in the 200. Also on the track, Chaparral sophomore Mikayla Strayhorn was second (17.03) in the 100 hurdles, while the 400 relay team was third (50.11) and the 800 relay team was fifth (1:49.77).
Furthermore for the Lady Bobcats, Wilson delivered a third-place finish in the shot put with a mark of 31-6½, sophomore high jumper Jaimyra Harden was fourth (5-0), and freshman Laila Erwin was fifth in the long jump (16-9) and 100 (13.10).
Shoemaker (62.5) finished 4.5 points behind Chaparral to place sixth as senior Angelique Gonzalez was responsible for the team’s only gold medal, winning the high jump by clearing 5-2.
The 400 relay team (49.57) and junior Aniya Lee (400, 59.92) each finished second for the Lady Grey Wolves, who saw senior Ny’Arah Armstrong place third in the 100 (12.82), while junior teammate Sophia Edwin was fourth (12.94) in the event.
Belton was eighth with 54 points thanks in part to a pair of gold-medal runs from sophomore Olivia Brillhart, who was first in the 1,600 (5:19.85) and 3,200 (11:08.21).
Jane Gauntt, a sophomore, and freshman Laila Page tied for second in the pole vault with matching marks of 8-6, the 1,600 relay team was third (4:20.05), senior Kiara Skinner was fourth (1:04.52) in the 400 and junior Reyna Trevino was fourth (2:39.20) in the 800 for the Lady Tigers.
The 800 relay team propelled the host Lady Bulldawgs to a ninth-place finish with 24 points. The quartet finished in 1:49.56.
Individually, the sophomore trio of Michaela Roberts (4th, 200, 27.27), Leela Fitzpatrick (4th, shot put, 31-4¾) and Jolina Toala (5th, discus, 85-6) accounted for Copperas Cove’s other top finishes.
