ROBINSON — It was a physical game at Rocket Field on Friday evening, and Harker Heights girls soccer coach Matthew Evans said he was proud of how his team fought in a 3-1 loss to Mansfield Lake Ridge in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
“They come from a great district, you know, a tough, physical district,” Evans said after the game. “You know, to come in here and they only put three on us and they fought for it, it’s good for us.”
Despite the hard-fought loss that showed the Lady Knights battling to the final buzzer, Evans said his girls executed the game plan they had developed to combat the Lady Eagles.
“We knew that (Lake Ridge junior Callie Conrad) ... she’s a beast,” he said. “And I mean that with all due respect; she’s a great player. We knew (junior Lindsey Hughes) was going to be strong — another great player.”
Conrad helped set up a couple of goals in the first half for the Lady Eagles. Lake Ridge’s Lakyn Purcell put one into an open net after a mis-played attempt by Harker Heights goalkeeper Yumari Hernandez in the 11th minute of the game. Later in the half, Lake Ridge’s Sydney Lewis put one past Hernandez for a 2-0 lead.
“Our game plan was to come in and minimize the damage by (Conrad) and (Hughes), and we executed for most of the game. They caught us just a couple of times,” Evans said. “We knew they have a tendency to always play (Hughes) on the corner on the back end. We shut that down, and they came out in the second half and they played it on the ground and she put one back in.”
Hughes netted a goal about midway through the second half, ultimately sealing the game, giving the Lady Eagles a 3-1 lead.
Not long after Lewis’ goal in the first half gave the Lady Eagles a 2-0 advantage, Harker Heights’ Eryka Anderson made a good defensive effort to gain control of the ball and raced up the sideline, getting past the Lake Ridge defense. About 25 yards away from the goal, Anderson let a shot go as Lake Ridge goalkeeper Bella Avitia came in to try to stop Anderson’s rush.
Avitia made the initial stop, but Anderson stuck with it, regained control and punched it into the back of a wide open net, cutting the deficit to 2-1 in the 37th minute.
The goal gave the Lady Knights a breath of life to carry into the second half where they played better defense overall, only allowing a handful of good looks from Lake Ridge as both teams jockeyed for possession and ball control.
The Lady Knights had a few prime opportunities to try to narrow the gap or tie it in the last few minutes of the game, but none of the shots rang true.
In the first half, it appeared as though the Lady Knights had trouble possessing the ball and keeping it away from Lake Ridge.
“We had confidence going in from the get-go,” Evans said. “It’s been a couple of weeks since we played; our warmup game on Monday got washed out because of the rain. But to come in here and play against a high quality team, of course we’re going to have those nerves; we’re going to have those jitters, and that first 15 minutes, the adrenaline’s pumping and the girls are excited.
“But it took us a little bit to settle down, but when we did settle down — even when we were playing a little frantic — we were still holding our own and that’s just a credit to their character.”
One of the players from Harker Heights who stepped up in a big way was Hernandez, who stoned shot after shot from Lake Ridge. Hernandez — only a freshman — stopped nine shots in the first half and several more in the second.
With a young team returning next season, Evans said he is confident about his team’s chances of making a return appearance in a year.
FRIDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS PLAYOFF SCORES
Class 6A bi-district
- Mansfield Lake Ridge 3, Harker Heights 1
Class 4A bi-district
- Lake Belton 7, Waco La Vega 0
- Salado at Robinson, late
