It was a matter of desire.
Harker Heights traveled to Rancier Middle School on Tuesday evening intending to open its season in style against Killeen — a team in transition as it ushers in new head coach Johnetta Preston.
While the Lady Knights hoped to immediately capitalize on the situation, they could not.
For four sets, the squads went back and forth, forcing a decisive fifth set, and prior to the tiebreaker, Harker Heights head coach Alina Wilder delivered a message to her team.
“I told them that it was time for them to put their hearts out there on the court,” she said. “We have all the pieces and everything we need to be successful, but we need the kids to be ready to play. We’re still in the beginning of the season, so we are trying to figure out who is going to fit where.
“At that point, it was like, ‘OK, we know what we need to do.’ We had to play with heart.”
And the Lady Knights did.
After falling behind 3-2 to begin the final set, Harker Heights took control with five consecutive points and never relinquished the lead, winning 23-25, 25-15, 22-25, 25-13, 15-7.
En route to the fifth set, however, no lead was safe.
The Lady Knights constructed a 10-5 cushion to start the match but it quickly evaporated as the Lady Kangaroos responded with five unanswered points before taking its first lead at 12-11, and while Harker Heights held a three-point lead, 21-18, late, it did not hold.
In the second set, the roles were reversed as the Lady Knights delivered a 12-1 outburst to open a 22-12 lead as they cruised to victory.
It was more of the same in the third set with both teams using lengthy scoring runs to alternating the lead multiple times before Killeen snapped a 20-20 tie to inch closer to victory.
But the Lady Kangaroos could not maintain the momentum.
Harker Heights (1-0) never trailed in a must-win fourth set as Eliyana Hatcher’s kill capped off an 8-1 run to clinch the win and set up the tiebreaker, where the Lady Knights were propelled to victory by strong serving as Ezra Leifeste and Alicia Mora each recorded aces.
Although there is still a lot of work left to do, Wilder admits the outcome was critical.
“This gives us a lot of momentum,” she said. “We are heading to a tournament this weekend, and now we have something to build on. When we get back to practice, we will have some things we need to work on, but this definitely gives us a lot of momentum moving forward.”
The Lady Knights travel to compete in the three-day Argyle tournament beginning Thursday, and they will get plenty of matches in a short period, which will be extremely valuable, according to Wilder.
“This is going to be very beneficial,” she said, “because we are going to see some really tough teams, and so we will see what is going to be pulled out of us. We need to figure out what adjustments we need to make before going into district.
“We have a brand-new district this year, so we have to figure out what we are going to do.”
The loss drops the Lady Kangaroos, who opened their season Monday in a dual match at Fort Worth, to 1-3 as they prepare to compete in the Cameron Yoe tournament on Thursday and Saturday.
While Killeen was unable to earn a victory, Wilder is certain success is coming.
“Killeen deserves a lot of credit,” she said, “because they came out ready to play. They had good defense, and they gave us a run. Their new coach is doing a really good job.
“I’m just proud of them.”
TUESDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
- Austin McCallum def. Belton 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 25-12
- Fairfield 3, Gatesville 0
- Harker Heights def. Killeen 23-25, 25-15, 22-25, 25-13, 15-7
- Lake Belton 3, Pflugerville Weiss 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.