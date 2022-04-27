Harker Heights’ winning streak began with a loss.
On the verge of opening their District 12-6A schedule, the Lady Knights were 15-5-1 with a pair of tournament championships. Then, they cruised to a 12-1 victory against Ellison in six innings.
Everything appeared perfectly poised for Harker Heights to embark toward its second consecutive playoff appearance.
The Lady Knights soon learned, however, they wanted more.
Days after run-ruling the Lady Eagles, Temple scored eight unanswered runs to defeat Harker Heights 8-2, handing the Lady Knights their first district loss, which would also be their last.
“We had our mojo going early on at Temple,” Harker Heights head coach Kye Robertson said, “but they came back and just smacked us in the mouth to beat us. At that moment, I knew this season could go two ways – we buy in and work or we lie down, feel sorry for ourselves and point fingers.
“But I didn’t have to say anything, because that loss hurt them.”
The Lady Knights responded with a vengeance, winning 10 of their next 12 games by at least four runs, including a 5-0 victory versus the Tem-Cats, en route to capturing the only district championship in Killeen ISD history.
For Harker Heights senior Rozalyn Simmons, the accomplishment is still difficult to comprehend.
“It doesn’t feel real,” the catcher said. “It is really exciting, because one day, I’m going to be able to come back to this school and say I was a part of that group. It is just very surreal.
“We just have such a great bond, and we have grown together over the years. It is just different than before.”
The Lady Knights ended a 17-year postseason drought last season but were swept by District 11 champion Waco Midway in the opening round.
Now, though, the roles are reversed.
Instead of entering tonight’s best-of-three bi-district series against Mansfield as underdogs, Harker Heights is the favorite. The Lady Knights are ranked 12th in the final Texas Girls Coaches Association poll.
But sophomore pitcher Nevaeh Brown is only concerned with one thing.
“There is a different mentality,” she said, “but we have to know that our game is good enough. We trust our game, we trust each other and we know that we are all going to give 100 percent.
“We all know that we are here to play for each other.”
Harker Heights hosts the Lady Tigers (19-10-1) tonight before traveling to Mansfield on Friday for Game 2 with both contests set to start at 7 p.m. Should the series necessitate a tie-breaking third game, it would be played Saturday at Lake Belton with time yet to be determined.
The Lady Tigers are riding a wave of momentum into the opener, winning three consecutive games by a combined score of 39-4, but the streak does not compare to Harker Heights’ recent run.
Since falling to Temple, the Lady Knights have narrowly escaped in extra innings, produced one-sided victories and rallied from deficits during their 12-game winning streak, and along the way, Robertson
witnessed his team’s collective mental resolve swell.
Although it is possible Harker Heights could experience defeat for the first time in seven weeks tonight, Robertson is not worried.
After all, the Lady Knights’ current winning streak began with a loss.
“As a coach,” he said, “it goes through my mind even though I don’t want to think about it ... but this is softball, and it is just like any other game. If we don’t play like we should, they could come in here and embarrass us, and we would have to face a quick turnaround to fix it.
“But I’m very confident in my girls if that happens, because there is history to show that they are going to come back and give everything they’ve got.”
CLASS 6A BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Best-of-3
- Game 1: Mansfield at Harker Heights, 7 p.m. Thursday
- Game 2: Harker Heights at Mansfield, 7 p.m. Friday
- Game 3 (if necessary): Harker Heights vs. Mansfield, at Lake Belton HS, Saturday, time TBA
