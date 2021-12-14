Taleiyah Gibbs scored 22 points and the Killeen Lady Kangaroos held off Copperas Cove 60-58 on Tuesday for their first 2-0 start in district play in four years.
Yvonna Drayton, Cove’s leading scorer with 15 points, pulled the Lady Dawgs within 59-58 with 37.4 seconds remaining on a layup, courtesy of a nice feed from Jordan McGhee.
In a wild sequence after that, Cove forced two turnovers only to have Killeen steal the ball back each time.
Kailan Hatten was fouled with 12. 4 seconds remaining after collecting the final steal and made a free throw for the final margin.
Cove forced up a long, harried 3-pointer and missed two putback attempts in the final seconds.
The teams played to a 30-30 stalemate in the first half, but Tyanna Simpson (15 points) opened the third-quarter scoring with a pair of free throws and Killeen led until Danielle McGriff made a circus shot under the basket with just over 3 minutes remaining in the game.
McGriff flipped the ball over her shoulder while facing away from the basket and drawing a foul on the Lady Roos. McGriff converted the three-point play and Cove (0-2 12-6A) moved in front 52-51.
After the teams traded steals, Hatten drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the arc and Killeen led again 54-52.
Another three-point play, this one from Samaria Bostick on a drive down the lane, put the Lady Dawgs back on top 56-54.
Gibbs answered at the other end with another 3-pointer from the top with 1:46 remaining and the Lady Roos held on from there, making three of six foul shots down the stretch.
Gibbs, the 5-foot-11 bespectacled Lady Roos star junior guard, was held to seven points in the first half. Half of her final scoring total came at the foul line, where she was 11-of-12.
T’Shayla Marie (12 points), Bostick (10) and McGriff (10) also scored in double figures for Cove.
Killeen’s largest lead was seven on three occasions in the third quarter, the last at 45-38. The Lady Dawgs erased the deficit with a 14-6 run, capped by McGriff’s spectacular shot. She had six points in the surge.
Cove committed 25 turnovers but kept the game close with a 30-5 edge on the offensive glass. The Lady Roos had a big edge at the foul line, where they converted 26 of 34. Cove was 13-for-21.
Killeen started 1-9 in 12-6A last season, but won three of its last four, falling only to district champ Harker Heights. The Lady Roos have won three straight league games since and take that streak to Belton on Friday.
Copperas Cove will also be on the road at Temple.
KILLEEN 60, COPPERAS COVE 58
Copperas Cove (58)
McGhee 5, Tuiasosopo 2, McGriff 10, Horton 0, Buitron 0, Cooks 0, Marie 12, Bostick 10, Drayton 15, Eady-Smith 2, Wilson 2.
Killeen (60)
Hatten 8, Thomas 0, Jennings 9, Gibbs 22, Cress 0, Jurewicz 0, Simpson 15, Gibson 6, Maneafaiga 0, Underwood 0, Spencer 0.
Copperas Cove 14 16 13 15—58
Killeen 13 17 17 13—60
3-Point Goals—Copperas Cove 3 (Marie 2, McGhee), Killeen 4 (Gibbs 3, Hatten). Free throws—Copperas Cove 13-21, Killeen 26-34. Fouled Out—Bostick. Total Fouls—Copperas Cove 24, Killeen 19. Technicals—None.
12-6A GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harker Heights 2-0
Killeen 2-0
Belton 1-1
Ellison 1-1
Shoemaker 1-1
Temple 1-1
Bryan 0-2
Copperas Cove 0-2
TUESDAY GAMES
- Harker Heights 52, Belton 33
- Killeen 60, Copperas Cove 58
- Shoemaker 46, Bryan 35
- Temple 48, Ellison 34
