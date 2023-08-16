The Harker Heights Lady Knights hosted the Lampasas Badgers on Tuesday and came away with a 25-10, 25-12, 25-13 sweep in nondistrict action on Tuesday in Harker Heights.
featured top story
Lampasas at Harker Heights volleyball photos
- KDHpressbox.com
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- BOB MAINDELLE: August’s windows of topwater opportunity
- BOB MAINDELLE: Heights angler lands monster gar at Belton Lake
- Father-and-son teams take top 2 spots in 3X9 Series
- Belton opens season with sweep under new coach Haleigh Evans
- FOOTBALL: Cove, Shoemaker, Ellison among 6A, 5A teams starting new seasons
- Lampasas at Harker Heights volleyball photos
- SATURDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
- Salado earns hard-fought sweep at Lake Belton
- VOLLEYBALL: Lady Dawgs split dual in Thorndale
- Weiss outscores Lake Belton 14-6 in 2-quarter live portion of scrimmage
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.