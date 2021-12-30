WACO — Antwan Taylor understands emotions took control.
Playing for the Silver Bracket championship of the 60th annual M.T. Rice Tournament, Class 6A No. 14 Harker Heights encountered a hometown team in Waco University, and the Trojans were playing with pride.
Despite having a losing record, University was not intimidated by the state-ranked Knights, immediately constructing a 13-6 advantage before taking a 17-15 lead into the second quarter, and along the way, tempers flared on both teams as technical fouls were issued and shoves were exchanged.
Then, Harker Heights composed itself.
The Knights used a 14-3 outburst to snap a 23-23 tie and never trailed again, winning 68-48 to claim the title, and following the victory, Harker Heights’ standout guard admitted there was a loss of poise.
“Sometimes we are just unfocused,” Taylor said, “but we were able to collect ourselves, get on the same page and refocus. Coach called a timeout to fix things, and we started going at them.
“We just started putting in more effort.”
Knights head coach Celneque Bobbitt agreed.
“We’ve got to learn to play with intensity,” he said, “but at the same time, contain our emotions. We just can’t get into stuff outside the game, because that could have really affected us in the long run.
“If anybody is going to get in trouble, it should be me. Everyone else has to understand how to conduct themselves and how to control their attitudes.”
By halftime, however, Harker Heights was experiencing very little frustration.
Sparked by Taylor and teammate Terrance Carter, who each had eight points in the second quarter, the Knights entered the third period with a 12-point lead at 42-30 before widening the gap even further by scoring six unanswered points to begin the quarter.
The cushion inflated to 23 points, 66-43, late in the fourth quarter as Harker Heights (18-3) defeated the Trojans by at least 20 points for the second time this season. The Knights won 82-57 when the teams met on Nov. 30.
Carter finished with a game-high 18 points to go with four rebounds, two assists and two blocks, while senior guard C.J. Evans added 16 points and four rebounds, and Taylor had a dozen points, 10 rebounds, three blocks, three steals and two assists en route to earning a spot on the all-tournament team.
Now, Harker Heights can turn its attention toward its ultimate regular-season goal – winning the District 12-6A championship.
After defeating Bryan 60-41 before Christmas to open their district schedule, the Knights resume play Tuesday, when they travel to play Shoemaker, and while Harker Heights enters as the field favorite to claim the title, Bobbitt disagrees.
“There is no way we are where we need to be going into district,” he said. “We had one test in Bryan, and we still have 13 more to go, and for every single one, we will be cramming all the way during the two days in between.
“Now, we really have to learn how to focus on the game, because we are game planning for teams and scheming, and that is the hard part. Their basketball IQ will either go up really high or down really low.”
On the heels of facing Shoemaker, which finished third in the Bronze Bracket, the Knights will play defending district champion Ellison (Jan. 7).
In order to be successful, though, Taylor believes the Knights must remain dedicated.
“We just have to stay in the gym and keep working,” the senior said. “That is the most important thing we can do, but we also have to stay humble.
“There is a lot of talk about us, but we have to stay focused on what we are trying to do.”
