A couple of Harker Heights High School athletes announced Monday on Twitter that they have committed to colleges.
Girls basketball standout Emri Lovell committed to Weber State. Lovell, a 5-foot-3 guard, will be a senior at Heights next season. She earned a spot on the 12-6A All-District First Team last season.
Weber State already has one Killeen ISD player on its roster. Shianne Johnson of Killeen High will be a junior next season for the Wildcats.
Weber State in Ogden, Utah, is the school that produced Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.
Heights senior Mikelle Mason will play both football and baseball at Oklahoma Panhandle State in Goodwell, Oklahoma. Mason earned first-team all-district honors in both sports as a wide receiver and outfielder.
Matos aces fourth hole at Stonetree Golf Club
Miguel A. Matos scored a hole-in-one on Monday at Stonetree Golf Club.
Matos used an 8-iron for the 133-yard shot on the fourth hole that was witnessed by Owen Babcock.
