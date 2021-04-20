Harker Heights' Evan Fuller hit a bases-loaded triple to cap a 10-run fifth inning that ended the game with the Lady Knights winning 13-3 over Killeen on the mercy rule Monday night at Harker Heights.
With a two-game lead over playoff challengers Shoemaker and Ellison, and tiebreaker advantages over both via district sweeps, the Lady Knights needed only a victory against the winless-in-district Lady Roos to clinch a playoff spot.
But Killeen made it a challenge for four innings, erasing an early 2-0 deficit and taking a 3-2 lead in the third.
The Knights tied it at 3-3 in the fourth.
Fuller also earned the win in the circle and struck out 10 batters.
Rozalyn Simmons also drove in three runs for Heights (7-5 12-6A).
Leilani Leon-Guerrero, Marissa Stillwell and Alexa Taylor each had two of the Lady Knights' 12 hits.
SHOEMAKER 3, TEMPLE 2, 11 inn.: At Temple, the Lady Wolves ended a 30-inning scoreless streak with two runs in the seventh inning to tie the game, then added another run in the 11th and held on to end a frustrating stretch that saw them fall out of playoff contention.
It was the third straight extra-inning game for Shoemaker. The Lady Wolves had lost their previous three games -- all against playoff teams -- by a combined 4-0 tally.
Nani Vazquez-Fuentes had three hits and an RBI for Shoemaker (5-7 12-6A). Melanie Garay and Jaden Crenshaw each had two hits. Garay and Madelyne Martinez also drove in runs.
Martinez went the distance in the circle and struck out 21.
Temple scored single runs in the second and fourth innings to put pressure on a Shoemaker offense that hadn't crossed home plate in 17 days.
LAKE BELTON 16, JARRELL 1, 5 inn.: At Jarrell, Shelby Schultz pitched a three-hitter and struck out 13 while the Lady Bronco bats produced runs in every inning but the second in a run-rule victory.
Angelina DeLeon had three doubles and four of Lake Belton's 20 hits and drove in a pair of runs. Hannah Jensen had three RBIs.
After Jarrell scored its lone run in the third, the Lady Broncos responded with eight in the fourth to take a 15-1 lead.
12-6A SOFTBALL
x-Bryan 12-0
x-Copperas Cove 10-2
x-Belton 8-4
x-Harker Heights 7-5
Shoemaker 5-7
Ellison 4-8
Temple 2-10
Killeen 0-12
x-clinched playoff spot
MONDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 7, Ellison 3
- Harker Heights 13, Killeen 3, 5 innings
- Shoemaker 3, Temple 2, 11 innings
