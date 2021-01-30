HARKER HEIGHTS — Angelique Morgan scored the last three points of the game at the free-throw line and No. 20 Harker Heights edged Ellison 48-45 on Friday to clinch the Lady Knights’ second straight outright district championship.
The free throws came after Ellison erased an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 45 on Kira Bass’ basket with 18 seconds remaining.
Morgan was fouled on Heights’ next possession and made 1 of 2 foul shots.
The Lady Knights got the ball back and Morgan went back to the line and scored two more.
“It’s always gratifying because we play very competitive when we play each other,” Harker Heights coach Shirretha Nelson said. “I knew (Ellison) would come and try to bring everything they have to upset us tonight.”
Leading scorers for Heights (12-0 12-6A) in their home finale were Sierra Brooks (19 points), Emri Lovell (11) and Morgan (9).
Nelson said she felt thankful and blessed to be a part of the Lady Knights team and the moments they’ve shared becoming district champs.
“It was tremendous,” she said. “For us, for our seniors, (Lovell and Brooks). For them to win their last game here, on our court, and to be able to cut that net down, that’s memorable. That’s a lifetime memory.”
Leading scorers for Ellison (8-4) were Bass (23), Evelyn Lorenzo (8) and Ke’myha Satchel with (7).
“Both (teams) really wanted it,” said Ellison coach Sherry McKinnon. “A nail-biter right until the end. That’s what we want. Just a hard-fought game.”
Ellison dropped a game behind Temple in the race for the No. 2 seed, a spot that ensures not seeing 11-6A powers DeSoto and Duncanville in the first round of the playoffs. Both teams are ranked in the top three.
Ellison started strong and led 11-7 after the opening quarter.
“We struggled in that first half,” Nelson said. “We never quite found our rhythm.”
The Lady Knights picked up the pace in the second quarter, scoring eight consecutive points and refusing to let Ellison score in the first four minutes of the period.
Ellison’s Kera Harvey knocked down a free throw in the final seconds of the half and Heights led 27-20 at the break.
The Lady Knights led 35-27 after three quarters.
Halfway through the final quarter Heights remained up 39-33.
With less than two minutes left, a 3 by Lorenzo cut Heights lead to 45-40.
A steal by Ellison led to a 3 by Kaylah Cherry to make it a two-point game, 45-43.
“Our kids played hard,” McKinnon said.
Harker Heights heads to Killeen High on Tuesday while Ellison travels to Belton.
12-6A GIRLS BASKETBALL
y-Harker Heights 12-0
x-Temple 9-3
x-Ellison 8-4
x-Shoemaker 6-6
Belton 4-8
Bryan 3-9
Copperas Cove 3-9
Killeen 3-9
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched 12-6A title
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 43, Copperas Cove 30
- No. 20 Harker Heights 48, Ellison 45
- Killeen 51, Shoemaker 41
- Temple 64, Bryan 48
