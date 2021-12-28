HEWITT — Nothing was in Harker Heights’ favor, and Celneque Bobbitt liked it.
The Knights entered the first day of the 18-team M.T. Rice Tournament as one of only two ranked teams in the event with the other residing in the same pool. Additionally, their pair of games was separated by nine hours, and they were forced to relocate between venues during the downtime.
To cap off the day, Class 6A No. 14 Harker Heights suffered just its third loss of the season, falling to Class 5A No. 11 Mansfield Summit 73-59.
Although it was a lot to endure, the Knights’ head coach believes adversity is necessary.
“We hoped we would have played that game in the championship,” Bobbitt said, “but it is what it is, and these types of situations are going to get us ready to battle in district.
“You have to take the good with the bad, but for my kids to hustle they way the did, I was impressed.”
Playing in its first game since defeating Bryan to open District 12-6A play last Tuesday, Harker Heights cruised to a 61-43 victory in its tournament opener against Pflugerville Hendrickson, which tipped off at 9:30 a.m., and then carried the momentum into its 6:30 p.m. contest against the Jaguars.
Paced by the senior trio of Evan Chatman, Antwan Taylor and C.J. Evans, who scored eight, seven and five points, respectively, in the first quarter, the Knights connected on nine of their first 12 shots in the contest, taking a double-digit lead, 22-12, into the second period.
The gap grew to 12 points at 24-12 moments later, but Summit starting guard True Hardison was responsible for a dozen unanswered points to change the trajectory of the game.
“I try to always tell the kids that basketball is a game of runs,” Bobbitt said. “We had our run, and then they came back and had a run of their own.
“We just have to make sure we keep developing a trust factor within all the guys.”
Harker Heights maintained its advantage throughout the quarter until a goaltending call against the Knights at the halftime buzzer allowed Summit to earn its first lead since 3-1 as the Jaguars took a 35-33 cushion into the third period.
Chatman’s 3-pointer permitted Harker Heights to reclaim a 44-43 lead, but the Knights could not build on it.
Summit responded with an 18-6 outburst, and Harker Heights never got closer than six points as post Terrance Carter made two free throws with 1 minute, 54 seconds remaining in regulation to make the score 63-57.
Taylor finished with a game-high 18 points to go with four rebounds and three assists, while Evans had 16 points and five assists, Chatman made four of eight 3-pointers en route to 14 points, and Carter added seven points and five rebounds in the loss.
Now, the Knights turn their attention toward capturing the Silver Bracket championship.
Harker Heights returns to the court today at 10 a.m. for a matchup against Grapevine. Should the Knights win, they would play either A&M Consolidated or Converse Judson at 2:30 p.m., while a loss places them against Waco University, Temple or Nacogdoches on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
Then, Harker Heights resumes district play against Shoemaker on Jan. 4, and while Bobbitt would prefer to return with a tournament title, he will settle for gaining cohesion.
“This was a lose-win situation for us,” he said. “Some of my young guys got to play some quality minutes today, and Summit gave us a high-intensity game.
“I’m not going to take anything away from them, because somebody had to win and somebody had to lose, and they are a very, very good team.”
BOYS
Waco Midway M.T. Rice Holiday Tournament
Pool B
- Copperas Cove 72, Waco 45
- Copperas Cove 74, Waco University 54
Pool E
- Grapevine 61, Shoemaker 46
- Mansfield Lake Ridge 65, Shoemaker 48
Pool F
- No. 14 Harker Heights 61, Pflugerville Hendrickson 43
- 5A-No. 11 Mansfield Summit 73, No. 14 Harker Heights 59
GIRLS
Waco Midway M.T. Rice Holiday Tournament
Championship Bracket
- 4A-No. 7 Waco La Vega 71, Belton 25
- Waco University 41, Shoemaker 40
Consolation Bracket
- Belton 37, Burleson 34
- Shoemaker 49, Waco Midway JV 22
