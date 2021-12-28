Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Rain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. High 79F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.