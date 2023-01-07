TEMPLE — When Jaylon Hall drained a 3-pointer to bring Temple within one point as time expired in the third quarter against 20th-ranked Harker Heights, it provided the ideal segue for the Wildcats to seize momentum in the fourth on their home floor in front of a sizeable Friday night crowd.
Temple head coach Joey Martin knew as much, too.
“I told them, this first 3 minutes of the fourth quarter is going to determine the game,” Martin said.
The Knights, however, were just as aware of that situation, staved off further trouble and pulled away during a foul-plagued final 8 minutes to grab a 60-47 victory in District 12-6A action at Wildcat Gym.
“I definitely liked how we responded because that really could have been a momentum shift, and we just didn’t let that happen,” Knights interim head coach Kevin Lawler said. “These kids have done that a lot this year. Our guys stood up, got hit in the mouth and punched back.”
Hall’s 3-pointer capped a third quarter during which Temple (11-11, 1-2) rallied from down 11 points and featured Hall’s nine points, five from Amaree Sewell and four from Deshaun Brundage.
After Hall’s bucket kept the Wildcats within two at 40-38 a minute into the fourth, Harker Heights began its charge to the finish line and outscored Temple by 11 the rest of the way, posting 15 of its 23 points in the period from the free throw line (15-of-18).
“Guys are fighting. We’re right where we want to be. Game plan, everything is there. We just missed a few shots that changed the game. I told our guys I was proud of them because I thought they played their butts off against the potential district champion,” Martin said.
David Punch had a team-high 18 points for the Knights (12-7, 2-0), who shot 17-of-33 from the field and 22-of-32 at the free throw line. Jamari Alexander added 14 points and Nate Harris 10.
Hall led Temple with 14 points and Sewell posted 11. The Wildcats were 15-of-41 from the floor and 12-of-18 at the foul line.
Temple led just twice, the first after Daniel Green’s corner 3-pointer made it 9-6 with 3:06 left in the first quarter, and at 12-9 when Jaydon Hall made a 3 at 6:29 of the second. Harker Heights led 24-16 at halftime and went up by double digits, 27-16, for the first time when Punch converted a three-point play for the first points in the third.
The Wildcats chipped away at their deficit for the next 7 minutes, when Jaylon Hall, Sewell and Brundage combined for 18 of Temple’s 20 points in the third to put a victory within sight.
Harris made five of six free throws, Evan Chatham was 4-for-4 at the line, Shavar Walker scored six points and Alexander had five points in the fourth to help the Knights keep their distance.
“We are really close to putting it all together, but we have to make shots. We got the shots. We just have to make them,” Martin said. “But, I really liked the way the guys competed tonight against a team with a lot of size and athleticism.”
12-6A BOYS BASKETBALL
Harker Heights 2-0
Hutto 2-1
Bryan 1-1
Pflugerville Weiss 1-1
Copperas Cove 1-2
Temple 1-2
Waco Midway 1-2
Friday’s Games
- Bryan 44, Waco Midway 41
- No. 20 Harker Heights 60, Temple 47
- Hutto 74, Copperas Cove 57
- OFF: Pflugerville Weiss
