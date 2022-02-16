HARKER HEIGHTS — C.J. Evans had no doubt.
Entering the final regular-season game of his career, Harker Heights’ senior guard expected adversity.
The Class 6A No. 21 Knights were facing the only District 12-6A team to earn a victory on the court against them this season in Belton, which was riding an 11-game winning streak into the contest.
Making matters worse, the No. 20 Tigers were brimming with confidence after securing at least of portion of the district title with Friday’s 71-45 win against Shoemaker, forcing Harker Heights to win in order to share the championship.
And the Knights did.
Harker Heights closed the game with a frenzy, breaking open a one-point game with a 14-4 outburst en route to a 54-43 victory.
Following the win, Evans admitted there was no lack of confidence entering the evening.
“We just had to stay together,” he said. “We talked about it before the game, and we all decided we really wanted this, and we refused to let it slip out of our hands. This was a must-win situation, and we had to have it.
“That was our mentality. We would not give this game up.”
The outcome gives Harker Heights (30-5, 12-2) its first taste of a district championship since 2013-14, when the Knights advanced to the third round of the playoffs before falling to DeSoto 55-43.
Despite being tested, however, Harker Heights never trailed in the high-intensity affair.
Playing in front of packed stands, the Knights recorded the first four points of the game before Belton senior T.J. Johnson’s 3-pointer put the Tigers on the scoreboard. Johnson’s free throw with 2 minutes, 36 seconds remaining in the period tied the score 10-10, but Harker Heights responded with a 12-2 run to help build a 30-20 halftime advantage.
Belton (29-5, 12-2) outscored the Knights 11-6 in the third quarter to trim the deficit to five points, 36-31, entering the final period, where the Tigers posted eight of the first 12 points in period to create a 40-39game.
But they could not complete the comeback as Harker Heights avenged its 58-51 loss at Belton on Jan. 21 — its only defeat of 2022 outside of being issued a loss as a punishment for its role in a game-ending brawl at Copperas Cove.
“We have a strong group of kids,” Belton head coach Jason Fossett said, “and you are going to have to beat us, because we aren’t going to beat ourselves. I thought Harker Heights did that tonight.
“They made the shots and plays that needed to be made in the final six minutes, and we didn’t.”
Evans scored a dozen points to go with five rebounds and five assists, which gives him 191 for the season, setting a school record. Additionally, senior Antwan Taylor (5 rebounds, 4 assists) matched the offensive showing with 12 points, while teammates Terrance Carter (5 rebounds) and Evan Chatman had 10 points apiece, and junior David Punch posted eight points and seven rebounds.
Johnson had a 21-point, seven-rebound outing in defeat.
Now, the teams wait to learn their playoff fates as a coin toss today will determine seeding for next week’s bi-district round games.
While the top position sounds advantageous, it actually sets up a potential third-round encounter with No. 2 Duncanville, while the second seed offers a path of less resistance.
Regardless of how things unfold, Harker Heights head coach Celneque Bobbitt intends to enjoy the program’s first district title in eight years.
“I’m just so proud of these kids,” he said. “To go through the adversity we went through midseason and be able to refocus after losing a couple kids, I’m just really proud.
“It has been a long time since we had a championship, and just sharing it is a big deal. Now, we just hope to go out and represent the district like we are supposed to.”
FINAL 12-6A BOYS BASKETBALL
y-Belton 12-2
y-Harker Heights* 12-2
x-Ellison 9-5
x-Shoemaker 7-7
Temple 6-8
Bryan 4-10
Copperas Cove* 4-10
Killeen 1-13
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched share of district title
*-Jan. 18 contest declared a double-forfeit after bench-clearing brawl
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Copperas Cove 60, Killeen 47
- Ellison 81, Temple 59
- No. 21 Harker Heights 54, No. 20 Belton 43
- Shoemaker 72, Bryan 65
