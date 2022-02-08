TEMPLE — Terrance Carter and CJ Evans posted 14 points apiece Tuesday night, and No. 23 Harker Heights snapped Temple’s two-game winning streak with a 64-42 victory at Wildcat Gym as the District 12-6A campaign was whittled down to two games.
“It’s almost like playing a small college team right now,” Temple head coach Joey Martin said of the Knights, who are a game back of league leader Belton. “I told the guys, if you want to play college ball that’s kind of what it looks like as far as the size, the length and athleticism.
“To beat them, everything has to go right for us — our timing, our spacing, everything.”
Anderson had nine points, Luke Law eight and Deshaun Brundage six for the Wildcats, who dropped out of a tie for the fourth and final playoff spot, one game behind the Grey Wolves.
Inserted into the starting lineup as the Knights continue to shuffle their approach three weeks after an altercation at Copperas Cove led to player suspensions, David Punch joined Carter and Evans in double figures with 11 points. He also added another layer of defense in the paint, which caught the eye of Heights head coach Celneque Bobbitt.
“I thought getting a little more size in there with Punch, and having Antwan (Taylor) and Carter in there helped us protect the basket,” Bobbitt said. “Punch did a heck of a job. He has those long arms. It just made our defensive presence a little bit better.
Law hit a 3-pointer on Temple’s first possession of the first quarter, and Temple led 5-4 after Jaydon Hall’s bucket at the 6:05 mark. The Knights scored the next 13 points for a 17-5 advantage and didn’t look back.
They led 17-10 after the first, 30-16 at halftime and 48-27 into the fourth.
Temple was 16-of-45 from the floor and 7-of-14 at the free throw line. The Knights were 26-of-48 shooting and 7-of-17 at the line.
“You’re not going to shoot it over them or around them. Those are bad shots. So, make the extra pass and get an easier shot. We did a few possessions, but you have to do it consistently, otherwise they are too talented,” Martin said. “I wanted to slow it down and make it a possession game. We tried that in the first half, but we turned the ball over. When we turned the ball over, they got easy baskets, and it’s hard to slow it down if you’re down by eight or 10. When you’re down eight or 10, to some extent the game plan goes out the window.”
Temple hosts Killeen on Friday before closing out the regular season at Ellison. Shoemaker plays at Belton and on the road against Bryan.
“Two must-win games. Kids know that. I know that,” Martin said. “We have a chance to get in and I’m looking forward to it.”
12-6A BOYS BASKETBALL
x-Belton 11-1
x-Harker Heights* 10-2
Ellison 7-5
Shoemaker 6-6
Temple 5-7
Bryan 4-8
Copperas Cove* 3-9
Killeen 1-11
x-clinched playoff spot
*-Jan. 18 contest declared a double-forfeit after bench-clearing brawl
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- No. 22 Belton 43, Bryan 28
- Ellison 87, Killeen 52
- No. 23 Harker Heights 64, Temple 42
- Shoemaker 71, Copperas Cove 53
