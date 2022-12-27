ROUND ROCK — It was a double-digit victory, but it did not feel like one.
Class 6A No. 24 Harker Heights opened play at the final nondistrict competition of its season Tuesday, traveling to Round Rock for the second annual William Roberts Memorial Tournament, where the Knights encountered Clear Springs in the opening round.
Situated in the state poll, Harker Heights entered as the favorite, but it did not always play like one as the Chargers remained within reach for a majority of the contest before the Knights emerged with a 67-51 win.
While it was not the performance Killeen ISD assistant athletic director Kevin Lawler, who is serving as Harker Heights’ interim head coach while Celneque Bobbitt serves a one-year suspension mandated by the University Interscholastic League, hoped for, it is what he expected after the team returned from a six-day layoff.
“We saw a lot of rust,” Lawler said, “the kids had lost some conditioning, and the play just mirrored that. We played well at times, and then we played pretty rough at times, but it was encouraging, because Clear Springs is a pretty good team, and even though we never gave up the lead after we got it, they kept cutting into it.
“We just found ways to rise up and stretch it back out again. We were really challenged, and I’m honestly surprised we won by that much, because I never felt that confident.”
The outcome sends the Knights into a second-round contest against Round Rock Cedar Ridge today at 10:30 a.m. after the Raiders defeated Austin Anderson 58-54 to begin their run in the tournament.
With a win, Harker Heights advances to play either District 12-6A rival Hutto, which the Knights defeated 70-53 last week, or Schertz Clemens in the semifinals today at 4:30 p.m. A loss versus Cedar Ridge, however, drops Harker Heights into a separate fifth-place bracket with tipoff of the first round occurring at 3 p.m.
Although multiple scenarios could unfold, the Knights cannot afford to focus on anything other than the Raiders, according to Lawler.
“They are big and athletic,” he said, “and we haven’t seen a lot of height like they have this year, so that is going to be a challenge for us. They are a really good ballclub.
“We are going to have to play well.”
Regardless of how things play out, Harker Heights (12-6, 1-0) will play a final game on Thursday before resuming its district schedule Jan. 6 with a trip to Temple, and while Lawler would like to see the Knights emerge with the tournament title, he has other priorities.
“This tournament is important,” Lawler said, “because it allows us to get our legs back underneath us, but I’d almost prefer just practicing. Of course, if you talk to the kids, they’d rather play, so we’ll get some conditioning back here, but we are missing out on the fine-tuning you can only get in practice.
“It’s a compromise.”
KANGAROOS FALL TO CONSOLATION BRACKET
Facing the host Dragons to open their home tournament, Killeen could not produce any momentum in its first-round contest as Round Rock advanced with a 63-29 victory.
The loss drops the Kangaroos into the consolation bracket, where they will face Langham Creek today at 1:30 p.m.
If Killeen wins, it will face either Round Rock McNeil or Schertz John Paul II in the consolation semifinals at 6 p.m., while a loss would send the Kangaroos into a win-or-go-home game against the McNeil-John Paul II loser at 6 p.m.
After the tournament, Killeen resumes its District 22-5A schedule Tuesday, when it travels to play Shoemaker.
TUESDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
BOYS
- Copperas Cove 86, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 59
- Burnet Smoking for Jesus Ministry 63, Memorial Christian 36
Rockport-Fulton Coach K Classic
- Rockport-Fulton 58, Salado 57
- Salado 49, Alice 36
Round Rock tournament
- Harker Heights 67, League City Clear Springs 51
- Round Rock 63, Killeen 29
Thorndale tournament
- McGregor 60, Florence 44
- Thorndale 77, Florence 45
GIRLS
- Brookshire Royal 55, No. 24 Lampasas 46
Aggieland Invitational
- Buda Hays 50, Lake Belton 30
- Jersey Village 57, Lake Belton 43
Bastrop Tournament
- Chaparral 59, Lockhart 33
- Round Rock Stony Point 51, Chaparral 33
Lake Travis Holiday Tournament
- Katy Tompkins 75, Shoemaker 50
- Killeen 49, Houston St. Agnes 35
- Lake Travis 42, Killeen 41
- Shoemaker 71, Aldine Eisenhower 25
