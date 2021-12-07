HARKER HEIGHTS — Terrance Carter scored 18 points, CJ Evans added 17 and the Harker Heights Knights enjoyed a successful debut in the state rankings with a 59-45 win over Waco Midway on Tuesday.
Previously unranked, undefeated Heights surged to No. 4 in Class 6A on Monday in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings following a championship run last weekend in the 32-team Mansfield ISD tournament, including a double-overtime win over 5A-No. 3 Mansfield Timberview in the final.
Also in the loaded field, along with Shoemaker and Ellison, was Midway, the Knights’ former district rival.
Not at the tournament was Heights coach Celneque Bobbitt, who missed the entire event after testing positive for COVID-19. He was back on the bench Tuesday.
The Knights (11-0) led most of the way against Midway, but never comfortably until the fourth quarter, when Heights spread the floor and let sure-handed point guard Evans run the clock and weave in and out of the Panther defense while looking for easy scoring opportunities.
It worked.
The Knights were 6-for-7 from the floor with just one turnover.
Midway (10-4) pulled within 44-41 to start the quarter on Braylen McDade’s layup, his only points.
But Tyrese Smith answered with a corner 3 for the Knights, kicking off a game-closing 15-4 run.
Six-foot-10 Midway standout and Wyoming signee Caden Powell (15 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks) blocked the next Heights shot, but the Knights finished with easy baskets and dunks in the paint by Evans, Antwan Taylor, David Punch and Carter, who punctuated the victory with an alley-oop slam and another jam just before the final buzzer. Evans assisted on many of those baskets.
Powell scored inside late in the opening quarter to give Midway a 12-11 lead. The Panthers never led again, though they did tie the game at 17 and 19 in the second quarter before Heights took a 30-25 halftime lead.
Carter muscled his way for a basket in the paint in the third quarter and the Knights led 42-32, but Midway answered with a 9-2 run.
Cole Reid and Lawyer Jones each scored eight points for Midway.
The Knights are off to the Houston area this weekend for the Cypress tournament beginning Thursday.
HARKER HEIGHTS 59, WACO MIDWAY 45
Waco Midway (45)
Jones 8, Washington 6, McDade 2, Whitely 0, Powell 15, Reid 8, Holmes 6.
Harker Heights (59)
Evans 17, Taylor 6, Smith 7, Thomas 2, Vincent 2, Pollard 2, Chatman 3, Stanford 0, Harris 0, Punch 2, Carter 18.
Midway 14 11 14 6—45
Harker Hts 15 15 14 15—59
3-Point Goals—Midway 4 (Jones 2, Washington 2), Harker Heights 3 (Evans, Smith, Chatman). Free throws—Midway 5-9, Harker Heights 4-7. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Midway 12, Harker Heights 9. Technicals—None.
TUESDAY'S AREA BASKETBALL SCORES
Girls
- 5A-No. 11 Georgetown 48, Copperas Cove 29
- Lake Belton 45, Bruceville-Eddy 20
- Marble Falls 38, Belton 36
- McGregor 47, Gatesville 43
- Shoemaker 55, 4A-No.14 Stephenville 53
- Waco Midway def. Harker Heights
BOYS
- Belton 57, Pflugerville 55
- Ellison 87, Pflugerville Hendrickson 40
- No. 4 Harker Heights 59, Waco Midway 45
- Jarrell 65, Lampasas 57
- Taylor 55, Gatesville 43
- Whitney 53, Lake Belton 50
- Rogers 50, Salado 45
