ROUND ROCK – David Punch had every reason to be disappointed.
After helping guide Class 6A No. 24 Harker Heights into the championship game of the 16-team William Roberts Memorial Tournament, the Knights went down to the wire with the fourth-ranked team in the state, trailing by two points with less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation.
The Knights could not erase the deficit, though, losing 51-47 to Austin Westlake to spoil an impressive showing by Punch.
But the junior forward is not dwelling on the outcome. Rather, he is motivated by it.
“This gives us a lot of momentum moving forward,” Punch said. “We’re going to get back to practicing, and this is going to fuel our fire. No teams are going to want to see us after this.
“We’re coming for everybody that is in our way.”
Punch’s field goal in the paint with 2 minutes, 5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter tied the contest 43-43, and moments later, his dunk pulled the Knights within a point at 46-45, but a Chaparral 3-pointer on the ensuing possession created an insurmountable gap.
Like his standout player, however, Killeen ISD assistant athletic director Kevin Lawler, who is overseeing the program while longtime head coach Celneque Bobbitt serves a one-year suspension mandated by the University Interscholastic League, could not complain about the performance.
“It is hard,” Lawler said, “because it hurts right now, but when we get back to practice in a couple days, we can talk about how we played the No. 4 team in the state to a four-point game. What we need to do is stop and look at where we were three weeks ago, because back then, this team would have beat us by 20 points.
“We’ve made a lot of strides, we’ve improved in a lot of areas, and that is what they need to focus on instead of the pain and hurt.”
Early in the game, it appeared Harker Heights (14-7) was poised to pull off an upset.
Punch, who had four rebounds and three blocks, set the tone early, recording eight of his game-high 26 points in the first quarter, and the Knights held a four-point advantage, 12-8 by the conclusion of the period. Then, Punch made all three of his second-quarter field goals as the Knights took a 24-21 lead into halftime.
Westlake (21-2) captured its first lead of the game at 33-32 in the third quarter, but senior Evan Chatman immediately responded with a successful and-1 opportunity to reclaim the lead. Harker Heights’ cushion inflated to four points, 41-37, on Chatman’s fourth-quarter 3-pointer, but the Chaparrals responded with six unanswered points before Punch’s basket tied the score 43-43.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” Lawler said, “and that is exactly what happened in this game. We’d go on a run, and then they would match it and come back. They just happened to have the last run.
“Westlake is a great team with a lot of weapons, and for the first half, I thought we did a great job of shutting down their weapons, but they had a couple kids get hot down the stretch.”
Along with Punch, who made 11 of his 15 field-goal attempts, Chatman, who scored eight points to go with six rebounds, was placed on the all-tournament team, while Knights senior Nathaniel Harris added eight points.
Now, Harker Heights turns its attention toward remaining unbeaten in District 12-6A competition after winning its opener against Hutto 70-53 prior to the holiday break.
Following a bye Tuesday, the Knights travel to Temple on Friday to begin its final push toward the playoffs and a possible district title, and Punch is looking forward to the opportunity.
“We just need to focus more on our defense,” he said. “We are pretty solid all around, but we can always get better.”
KANGAROOS FALL IN FINALE
After narrowly earning a 54-52 victory against Round Rock McNeil to reach the consolation bracket’s fifth-place game, Killeen was on the opposite side of a close contest, falling 57-55 to Austin Anderson on Thursday.
The defeat concluded a 1-3 showing for the Kangaroos.
Killeen (5-13, 1-0) returns to District 22-5A competition Tuesday, when it travels to Shoemaker.
