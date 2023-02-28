WACO — When David Punch snatched an errant DeSoto 3-point shot and quickly passed ahead to Evan Chatman for a transition dunk, it appeared seventh-ranked Harker Heights might be on the verge of a big run early in the second half.
Instead it was the 16th-ranked Eagles who erupted. They went on a 20-4 tear, turning a 27-24 deficit into a 44-31 lead in less than five minutes.
Despite a valiant effort, the Knights never recovered and DeSoto advanced to the 6A Region II semifinals with a 66-62 victory at University High School.
The Eagles, who shot 9-for-25 (36%) in the opening half and made 2 of 8 3-pointers, were 7-for-9 in the run with three triples. On the other end, the Knights, who had one first-half turnover, had a careless over-and-back miscue and an offensive foul to aid the DeSoto onslaught.
DeSoto scored the last 12 points of the run, capped by Arrington Cooper’s long 3-pointer from straightaway.
Jaxxson Davis led the Eagles with 25 points, 15 in the second half. Cooper added 16, and R.J. Forman had 10.
Chatman led Heights (24-9) with 21 points in his final game for the Knights. Fellow seniors Tyrese Smith and Nate Harris each had 10 points.
Heights junior standout Punch found the going tough in the paint on the offensive end, unable to get any shots to fall. He was held to nine points and fouled out with just over four minutes remaining, complicating the Knights’ comeback effort. But he did tally six blocks, nine rebounds and four assists.
Cooper turned around and headed back to the other end of the court well before his bomb swished through the net. He knew it was pure.
It gave DeSoto (28-8) a 44-31 lead. By the time the Knights finally got the deficit to four, they had all but run out of time.
The teams played to an entertaining and tight 24-24 tie at halftime. Baskets were hard to come by, but the teams played clean, combining for just four turnovers.
Punch hit a foul shot and Chatman threw down the dunk to start the second half.
But DeSoto quickly erased the three-point deficit with a putback by Forman and a steal, dunk and three-point play by Davis.
Moments later Chatman buried a 3 to pull the Knights within 32-31, but Jalon Thompson hit a 3 at the other end. On Heights' next possession, Cooper rebounded a Heights miss and threw a baseball pass the length of the floor to Ahmir Wall for a thunderous dunk that forced the Knights to call timeout.
Wall scored all nine of his points in the second half.
The Knights just couldn't get enough stops to fully close the gap. DeSoto was 11-of-24 from the field in the second half. The Eagles were also in the double bonus early and went 12-of-15 at the foul line in the final period to keep the Knights at bay. DeSoto scored 18 of its 42 second-half points at the stripe.
Heights cut the deficit to four twice in the final minute, but Wall countered with a big play each time, scoring on a drive and grabbing an offensive rebound and making a pair of foul shots.
DeSoto will play Cypress Falls on Friday in the Region II semifinals on Friday in Lufkin.
