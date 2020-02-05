COPPERAS COVE — Shirretha Nelson knows her team is complete. Now, Tiffney Barnes-Graham is aware as well.
No. 15 Harker Heights traveled to Copperas Cove on Tuesday, looking to secure at least a share of the District 12-6A championship and the top seed in the upcoming playoffs.
It did not take long for the Lady Knights to clinch both.
Harker Heights used a 19-5 outburst spanning the first and second quarters to create an immediate cushion that would hold the rest of
the contest as five players produced at least eight points en route to a 67-46 victory.
Following the win, the Lady Knights’ head coach admitted there are few flaws within the team’s chemistry.
“Nobody really feels like they have to do every
thing,” Nelson said. “Everybody is just as excited to see somebody score or get a stop or pass.
“This truly is a team effort. We are never relying on just one person, because we have 11 kids who can produce and provide for us.”
Led by junior guard Emri Lovell’s game-high 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting, eight players for Harker Heights finished with multiple field goals, while four grabbed three or more rebounds and four delivered at least two assists.
Like Nelson, Copperas Cove’s head coach was impressed by the Lady Knights’ well-rounded performance.
“When they substitute players in,” Barnes-Graham said, “nothing changes. Their bench is very deep, they’re athletic, and they’re fast.
“They are just a great team all around.”
The Lady Bulldawgs responded to Harker Height’s first two baskets, tying the score 4-4, but the Lady Knights answered with an 11-2 run before taking a 15-7 advantage into the second quarter. Harker Heights (29-5, 14-1) opened the period with an 8-2 surge to create a double-digit lead, and Copperas Cove could not recover.
After leading 34-19 at halftime, Lady Knights sophomore Angelique Morgan scored eight of her nine points in the third quarter, helping widen the gap to 24 points, 48-24. The Lady Bulldawgs recorded 13 of the game’s next 19 points to pull within 17 points, 54-37, but they could not get any closer.
Along with her offense, Lovell had four assists, matching the production of teammate Sierra Brooks, who also contributed 11 points.
Brielle Dorsey, a senior post, added six points, eights rebounds and seven blocks in the win, while teammates Kealalaina Ng and Princess Roberts finished with nine and eight points, respectively.
“It’s nice to have so many options,” Nelson said, “but its because the kids care so much about each other. They are willing to cheer no matter what the situation is and allow somebody else to have a moment.
“They help feed each other when somebody is having a moment instead of feeling like they have to contribute, because they know their contribution is allowing somebody else to be successful.”
While the Lady Knights are assured of a postseason appearance, Copperas Cove (22-10, 7-7) is not.
The Lady Bulldawgs drop into fifth place in the district race following the loss, falling one game behind Temple with two games remaining in the regular-season schedule, including Tuesday’s finale at home against the Tem-Cats.
Barnes-Graham’s message moving forward, however, is simple.
“Anything can still happen,” she said, “but we have to take care of our business.
“We have to show up in our final two games.”
HARKER HTS 67, COPPERAS COVE 46
No. 15 Harker Heights (67)
Lovell 13, Brooks 11, Morgan 9, Ng 9, P.Roberts 8, Cy.Bobbitt 6, Dorsey 6, E.Roberts 5.
Copperas Cove (46)
McCloud 11, Powell 10, Sankey 6, Wallace 5, Knotts 5, Honea 3, Anderson 2, Barker 2, Chapman 2.
Harker Heights 15 19 18 15—67
Copperas Cove 7 12 13 14—46
3-Point Goals—Harker Heights 5 (Cy.Bobbitt 2, Morgan, Lovell, Ng), Copperas Cove 1 (Honea). Free Throws—Harker Heights 8-12, Copperas Cove 19-26. Fouled Out—Cy. Bobbitt. Total Fouls—Harker Heights 19, Copperas Cove 14. Technicals—None.
Records—Harker Heights 29-5, 14-1 12-6A; Copperas Cove 22-10, 7-7.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A GIRLS
- Ellison 52, Belton 14
- No. 15 Harker Heights 67, Copperas Cove 46
- Temple 70, Waco 62
- Waco Midway 84, Shoemaker 26
- BYE: Killeen
12-6A GIRLS STANDINGS
x-Harker Heights (14-1)
x-Ellison (13-2)
x-Waco Midway (11-3)
Temple (8-6)
Copperas Cove (7-7)
Waco (4-10)
Belton (3-11)
Killeen (2-12)
Shoemaker (2-12)
x-clinched playoff spot
