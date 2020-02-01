HARKER HEIGHTS — It occurred last decade, but Sierra Brooks did not forget.
On New Year’s Eve, Harker Heights saw its undefeated run through the District 12-6A schedule end, when Waco Midway earned a 57-47 victory at home against the Lady Knights.
The Pantherettes traveled to Harker Heights on Friday, looking to snap another winning streak, but it did not happen.
After seeing a nine-point advantage in the third quarter completely evaporate during the final period, the No. 16 Lady Knights closed the contest with an 18-8 outburst to win 42-32, capturing their eighth consecutive victory.
Following the contest, Harker Heights’ guard admitted there was added motivation.
“This was pretty much revenge,” Brooks said. “We really wanted this bad, but we know they are really good, so we had to bring our best effort.
“And we showed it.”
Playing without starting forward Celise Bobbitt, who was sidelined with an injured foot, the Lady Knights scored almost half their points in the fourth quarter with a majority of the production coming in the final six minutes of regulation.
The squads struggled to score early as Harker Heights took a 7-5 advantage into the second quarter before pushing the lead to 16-9 at halftime. Then, in the third period, the Lady Knights constructed their largest lead on Angelique Morgan’s layup, making the score 20-11.
But the cushion quickly deflated.
Midway (23-8, 10-3) closed the quarter with a 10-2 run to pull within a point at 22-21, and the Pantherettes tied the contest 24-24 moments into the fourth quarter, but Lady Knights guard Emri Lovell connected on a 3-pointer to spark the game-clinching run. The junior recorded five of her eight points in the period, but she was not the only player to deliver late.
Brooks tallied six of her team-high 11 points in the fourth quarter, when Morgan scored four of her 10 points, and teammate Brielle Dorsey had five of her nine points.
“We knew we had to play hard and get the win,” said Dorsey, who added six rebounds and five blocks in the victory. “We started working together and playing hard on defense — that’s what really set us off.
“We’ve been wanting this one for a long time.”
With the win, Harker Heights (28-5, 13-1) inches closer to securing the district championship, holding a one-game lead over Ellison with two games remaining in the regular season. The Lady Knights play at Copperas Cove on Tuesday before having their final bye Friday and concluding the schedule against Shoemaker on Feb. 11.
The key to finishing strong is simple, according to Brooks.
“We have to stay focused,” the junior said, “and we have to make sure we don’t overlook anybody.
“We always have to come with our best effort.”
HARKER HTS 42, WACO MIDWAY 32
Waco Midway (32)
Duncan 11, Watson 8, Long 6, Ridge 3, Gus 2, Hamlin 2.
No. 16 Harker Heights (42)
Brooks 11, Morgan 10, Dorsey 9, Lovell 8, Cy.Bobbitt 2, E.Roberts 2.
Midway 5 4 12 11—32
Harker Heights 7 9 6 20—42
3-Point Goals—Midway 3 (Long, Ridge, Duncan), Harker Heights 2 (Lovell 2). Free Throws—Midway 3-4, Harker Heights 18-29. Fouled Out—Gus. Total Fouls—Midway 18, Harker Heights 6. Technicals—None.
Records—Harker Heights 28-5, 13-1 12-6A; Midway 23-8, 10-3.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Ellison 50, Temple 33
- No. 16 Harker Heights 42, Waco Midway 32
- Killeen 40, Belton 38
- Waco 56, Shoemaker 47
- BYE: Copperas Cove
12-6A GIRLS STANDINGS
x-Harker Heights (13-1)
x-Ellison (12-2)
Waco Midway (10-3)
Copperas Cove (7-6)
Temple (7-6)
Waco (4-9)
Belton (3-10)
Shoemaker (2-11)
Killeen (2-12)
x-clinched playoff spot
