The Harker Heights Knights held on for a 35-34 victory Friday at Leo Buckley Stadium when Ellison couldn’t get the ball placed for a 31-yard game-winning field goal attempt on the final play of the game.
After what was either a bad snap or a botched hold, the Eagles’ holder was forced to scramble with the ball and was easily tackled near the line of scrimmage as time ran out.
Knights quarterback Shaun West rushed for two touchdowns (3 and 48 yards) and threw TD passes for 8 and 61 yards.
Ellison quarterback Faliefa Mauga threw two touchdowns, from 12 and 11 yards out, and rushed for one from 8 yards out. Running back Damashja Harris rushed for touchdowns of 65 and 16 yards.
“Both offenses did a really great job,” said Ellison head coach Todd Wright. “Defensively, we didn’t stop them or make them punt. Our offense did a great job.”
Ellison (1-4, 0-2 12-6A) nearly won the game on the play prior to the botched field-goal try on a pass over the middle from Mauga toward an Eagle receiver at the goal line. But it was incomplete.
The Knights (3-2, 1-1) took the lead for good with 4:23 remaining. Receiver Marcus Maple got behind the Ellison defense and was wide open down the right side. West didn't miss him with the throw and Maple easily scored on the 61-yard play.
The two-point conversion failed, giving Ellison an opportunity run down the clock and win the game with a kick.
Ellison took its final lead with 6:02 remaining on Harris' 16-yard run. The Eagles missed the two-point try and led 34-29.
The teams traded scores most of the night in an entertaining affair.
Ellison opened the scoring less than 2 minutes in when Harris broke away for a 65-yard touchdown.
The Knights (3-2, 1-1) answered with 7:05 left in the first when quarterback Shaun West called his own number from 3 yards out. Kicker Diego Fierro missed the extra point leaving the score, 7-6 in the Eagles favor.
The Eagles’ next drive ended with a punt from their own 35 with 5:13 left.
The Knights took advantage and with 1:59 left Fierro made up for his PAT miss and kicked an 18-yard field goal to put the Knights up 9-7.
In the second quarter, the Knights added to the lead when running back Aimeer Washington took it in from 6 yards out, and the Heights led 16-7.
With 2:44 left in the half, defensive back Zyaire King picked off West to set the Eagles up in the red zone.
The Eagles scored 15 seconds later as Mauga rocketed a 12-yard pass to the right side of the end zone to wide receiver Traelen Williams to pull them within two, 16-14.
In the last two seconds of the half, Fierro attempted a 24-yard field goal but missed.
West scored on a 48-yard keeper to open the second-half scoring and the Knights led 23-14.
Mauga answered with his own TD run from the 8 and Ellison trailed 21-14.
The Eagles offense returned to the field after Knights wide receiver Terrance Carter fumbled the ball seconds later.
Mauga found tight end Christopher Uresti from 11 yards out with 1:30 remaining in the third quarter and Ellison retook the lead, 28-23, and kept it heading into the final quarter.
In the fourth quarter, with 11:22 left, West found Carter from 8 yards out, but Fierro missed another PAT and the Knights led 29-28.
"We need to get back to work and see what we did defensively and look who we can put where to give us a chance to slow some offenses down,” Wright said.
The Knights host Temple (4-1, 2-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Buckley Stadium. The Eagles will be the visiting team Friday against cross-town rival Killeen at Buckley. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
12-6A SCORES
- Belton 26, Copperas Cove 14
- Harker Heights 35, Ellison 34
- Temple 44, Bryan 7
- Shoemaker 45, Killeen 24 (Thurs.)
12-6A STANDINGS
Belton 2-0
Shoemaker 2-0
Temple 2-0
Bryan 1-1
Harker Heights 1-1
Copperas Cove 0-2
Ellison 0-2
Killeen 0-2
