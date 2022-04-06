HARKER HEIGHTS — Nevaeh Brown struck out 19 in a one-hitter against Temple and the Harker Heights Lady Knights won 5-0 in a battle for first place in District 12-6A on Tuesday.
Heights' sophomore ace was backed by an offense that got better inning by inning and finally chased Temple ace Maddison Ruiz in the fifth inning.
Heights leadoff hitter Clarissa Gutierrez went 4-for-4 at the plate with a pair of infield singles, two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI.
Both pitchers were as tough as the 93-degree gametime temperature in the early going.
Brown struck out nine in the first three innings, allowing just a hit batter and walk.
Ruiz, who fanned 18 and beat Heights 8-2 in the teams’ first meeting on March 12, also struck out nine in the first three innings, but the Lady Knights eked out an unearned run in the bottom of the third to take a 1-0 lead.
Gutierrez opened the inning with an infield single, stole second and scored when the Tem-Cats threw the ball in the dirt at first base on Rozalyn Simmons’ hot grounder to third.
In the top of the fourth, Brown faced her stiffest challenge. She plunked Temple’s first two batters — Lily Wiser and Ruiz — but escaped with two more strikeouts sandwiched around a botched bunt that Brown snagged out of the air.
In the bottom of the fourth, after Ruiz’s fourth straight strikeout, Cerenity Hunkin belted the first pitch to her over the left-field wall to double Heights’ lead. It was the first ball the Lady Knights hit out of the infield and Hunkin’s second round-tripper against the Tem-Cats (7-2 12-6A) this season.
The Lady Knights (23-6-1, 8-1 12-6A) added another run in the fifth, leading to the end of Ruiz’s night. Ruiz finished with 14 strikeouts.
Gutierrez led off that inning with a bloop double that landed just behind the third base bag. She scored her second run when Eva Armstrong slapped an opposite-field single to left.
Heights added two more runs in the sixth off Temple reliever Brook Knox. Evan Fuller doubled and scored on a single by Mari Reyes. Reyes scored on Gutierrez’s worm-burner double to the fence in left-center.
Brown lost her no-hitter with two out in the fifth when Tem-Cat leadoff hitter Chloe Prentiss hit a clean single up the middle into right-center field.
Brown retired the next seven hitters in order — six on strikeouts — to end the game. The final two innings were her most efficient — a 12-pitch sixth and an eight-pitch seventh. She three 95 pitches overall, 68 of which were strikes.
The Lady Knights have won seven straight since that March 12 loss. They improved to 8-0 at home.
Temple had five base runners and none got past second base. Heights had nine hits.
The game finished in 2 hours and 3 minutes.
The Lady Knights travel to Belton on Friday. Temple hosts Ellison.
12-6A SOFTBALL
Harker Heights 8-1
Temple 7-2
Belton 6-3
Bryan 5-4
Copperas Cove 5-4
Ellison 3-6
Shoemaker 2-7
Killeen 0-9
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 8, Bryan 3
- Copperas Cove 19, Shoemaker 4, 4 innings
- Ellison 21, Killeen 0
- Harker Heights 5, Temple 0
