Multiple local athletes entered last week’s area meet, but only two emerged with gold medals.
Looking to earn a spot at Friday’s Region II-6A meet, Harker Heights standouts Ella Perry and Keonna Otis secured berths in emphatic fashion, capturing three area championships between them.
Competing at Waco Midway, Perry, a junior distance runner, easily won the 3,200-meter race with a time of 11 minutes, 7.33 seconds — 34 seconds faster than her closest competitor — and was first (5:12.03) in the 1,600. She also added a silver medal to her collection after finishing second (2:19.99) in the 800.
Otis, a senior, won the shot put with a heave measuring 40 feet, 4½ inches to go with a second-place showing in the discus (136-0).
At the District 12-6A meet, the pair were responsible for five gold medals.
As a result, the Lady Knights duo will join the meet’s other top four finishers in each event at the regional meet, which will also be held at Midway, where the top two finishers automatically move on to the University Interscholastic League Track & Field State Meet in Austin.
The top third-place finisher from across the four regions will also advance to state.
Otis is looking to return to state after placing fourth in the shot put and seventh in the discus at last year’s meet.
The pair will be joined at regionals by several of their counterparts after each of Harker Heights’ teams placed among the top six in the team standings.
Knights senior Evan Kime was runner-up in the pole vault, clearing 13-0, while senior teammate King White had a triple jump measuring 46-7¼ to place third, matching the finish from sophomore Brian Hood in the 300 hurdles (40.29).
Additionally, Harker Heights had several entrants fall just shy of advancing.
Along with the Knights’ 400 (42.16), 800 (1:29.63) and 1,600 relay teams (3:26.05), senior Kailynn Denney (3,200, 12:12.66) and junior Haley Harper (100 hurdles, 16.31) each saw their seasons come to a close with fifth-place finishes. Re’Shaun Sanford, Kyshaun Otis and Brian Hood were joined by Deaubry Hood and Isaiah Morris in the 400 and 800 relays, respectively, while Kaleb Maxey, Jordan Pope, Amari Wright and Zecheriah Young comprised the 1,600 relay quartet.
The Lady Knights scored 54 points to finish behind champion Duncanville (152), DeSoto (112) and Mansfield Lake Ridge (75), while the Knights had 37 points to tie Temple for sixth in the final standings.
Naeten Mitchell produced the Wildcats’ top outing, placing second in the 300 hurdles, narrowly beating out Brian Hood for the silver medals with a time of 39.89.
With third-place showings, teammates Endrei Sauls, a junior, and sophomore Christian Tutson complemented the outing. Sauls had a 145-10 heave in the discus, and Tutson had a long jump of 22-6½.
Also qualifying for state from Temple were senior Anthony Soto (4th, 800, 2:00.64), juniors Saniyah Richardson (4th, 200, 25.02) and Ayden Brown (4th, shot put, 47-4), freshman Kaurie Holleman (4th, long jump, 17-3) and the 800 relay team (4th, 1:41.24) of Rene’jah Jackson, Maliah Neal, Sidney Johnson and Richardson.
Junior distance runner Sofia Garcia (800, 2:27.84), seniors Jeremiah Mungia (discus, 140-10; shot put, 45-8½) and Ben Huber (400, 51.14) and Holleman (triple jump, 36-9¾) each had fifth-place outings for Temple, preventing them from advancing.
Copperas Cove sophomore Zahriyah Coleman delivered the Lady Bulldawgs’ top performance, clearing 5-0 in the high jump to place fifth.
Duncanville won the boys team title with 112 points, edging out Lake Ridge (106). Mansfield (73) was third.
