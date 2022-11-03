Harker Heights quarterback Dylan Plake led the Knights to a 49-14 rout of Bryan Thursday evening, leaving no doubt as to who the winner of District 12-6A was.
With the win, the Knights clinched the district outright.
“Anytime that you can win a district championship and be the lone wolf is huge,” said coach Jerry Edwards after the game. “I’m just really appreciative of our kids and our coaches that put all the effort in for us to rise to that level and be a district championship program.”
Having beaten Temple, 13-9, two weeks ago, Harker Heights entered Thursday’s game – which was bumped up a day due to projected weather Friday – needing a win or a Temple loss to win the district outright.
Plake led the way for Harker Heights Thursday. In the end, the junior quarterback’s stat line was as blemish-free as the Knights’ 6-0 district record.
Plake carved up Bryan’s defense to the tune of 17 of 17 passing for 242 yards and four touchdowns.
“I was just going through my progressions,” Plake said. “They kept giving us a few Cover 2 looks and Cover 4 looks. I’m just taking what the defense is giving me, a lot of stuff over the middle (and) hitting my outside receivers.”
Plake’s first touchdown came in the second quarter with 10:31 left. He swung a pass out wide to receiver Tyler Johnson, who slipped a couple of tackles and raced 25 yards for a touchdown. The ensuing extra point gave Heights a 21-7 advantage.
Later in the second quarter, Plake found Rocky Crooks – Plake’s favorite target (7 catches, 63 yards) – on a deep post for a 20-yard touchdown, giving the Knights a 35-7 lead at halftime.
In the second half, Plake connected on two more touchdown passes on consecutive drives.
On Heights’ first drive of the half, Plake engineered a nine-play, 85-yard drive. During the drive, the junior quarterback showed off his wheels, faking a give to Re’Shaun Sanford and taking it himself to the outside for a 26-yard gain into Viking territory.
Two plays later, Plake found Johnson streaking down the sideline wide-open for a 31-yard score. Johnson recorded two receiving touchdowns on a total of four receptions for 75 yards.
On the next drive, Plake found Sanford on the outside. Sanford broke a couple of sure tackles and weaved through Bryan defenders for the 20-yard touchdown.
A week after slicing through the Copperas Cove defense for over 250 yards of rushing, Sanford was a bit more versatile Thursday, tallying 170 all-purpose yards (97 rushing, 73 receiving) with three total touchdowns.
“The passing game showed up tonight and we took advantage,” Edwards said. “They tried to slow Re’Shaun down and Dylan went out there and got after it.”
Plake and Sanford anchored an offense that racked up 501 yards, including 66 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries for backup running back Aimeer Washington.
Sanford started the game looking like a man on a mission, rushing for 57 yards and two touchdowns on the first three drives of the game.
The senior running back scored the first two touchdowns for Harker Heights, giving him eight since a week ago.
Sanford kicked off the scoring for the Knights, rushing in untouched from 10 yards out with 9:28 left in the first quarter.
The Knights started on the Bryan 30 after an interception by King White on the Vikings’ first drive of the game.
Sanford picked up all 30 yards on just two carries on the scoring drive.
The next time Harker Heights touched the ball, Sanford again capped the drive, this time from 4 yards out. His second touchdown of the game – and eighth of the past two weeks – gave Harker Heights the lead back with 3:44 left in the opening quarter.
Starting on their own 25, the Vikings drove the length of the field in 11 plays. The Vikings capped the drive on fourth-and-6 when quarterback Malcom Gooden found Tyson Turner in the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown. The score tied the game at 7, but it was the last time the Vikings found themselves close in the game.
Gooden hit Turner for a 22-yard touchdown pass in the second half for their second connection. The second score cut the deficit to the final 49-14.
Despite the two touchdowns given up to Bryan, Edwards said the team is clicking at the right time.
“At the end of the season, we want to be playing our best football, and I think we’ve started doing that,” Edwards said. “I think our offense is clicking really well. Our defense is doing a good job of holding people out of the end zone.”
This season, the Knights have allowed just 14.2 points per game. Not to be outdone by the offense Thursday, the defense also stepped it up.
“I feel like we’ve been practicing all week, all we got to do is everybody do their job,” said senior linebacker Jeremy Jennings. “It works out, and we just gang-tackle everybody with the ball at all times. And I feel like that’s what we did tonight.”
The defense allowed 348 yards Thursday but came away with two interceptions and turned Bryan over on downs on a couple of other occasions.
White’s interception early in the game was followed by an interception by Kaden Butler near midfield in the second quarter that resulted in six points for the Knights.
On two other occasions, Knight defenders White and Christian Robinson narrowly missed interceptions that appeared destined to be pick-sixes.
“It’s a great feeling right now,” Jennings said. “But as we say, we’re not done yet.”
The Knights will go straight to work preparing for Mansfield, the District 11-6A team they will meet in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Mansfield is a team Edwards said he is all too familiar with.
“I know a lot; I’m from there,” he said. “That’s where I was before I came to Harker Heights. I know the head coach really well.
“They’re a lot like us. They’re gonna play good defense. They got a tailback that’s pretty good and a quarterback that can manage the game (and) a strong defensive line.
“So, really, it’s kind of like looking in the mirror.”
According to Edwards, the game will kick off at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen.
