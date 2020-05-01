The normal spring and summer 7-on-7 football season that precedes the 11-man games in the fall has been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The season was normally used to help prepare skill position players and defenders on local high school teams for the upcoming season. Many programs competed in local leagues and participated in qualifiers for the state tournament. Some events also had linemen competitions.
Two local coaches whose teams reached the playoffs last season talked about what they’re missing by losing 7-on-7 and what they will do to help bridge the gap.
Troy Rogers is the head football coach and athletic director at Lampasas High School.
“We are not surprised by the cancellation,” Rogers said. “(We are) disappointed, because 7-on-7 gives our players a chance to compete. Throwing and catching and defending is what 7-on-7 is all about, but competing is a huge part as well. Not getting to do that will just make us as coaches get creative to find ways to compete.”
Jerry Edwards is the head football coach and athletic director of Harker Heights High School.
Edwards said he and his team have been participating in 7-on-7 for years but the cancellation of that season will not be the biggest loss of the spring.
Spring football is something Edwards has done for the last 17 years and he knows it will be hard to make up.
He and his coaching staff are having team meetings with the players and giving them workouts to do at home to keep up.
Edwards said the easiest thing for athletes and coaches to do during the pandemic is to do nothing.
“The teams that take advantage of this time will have the biggest benefits in the fall,” Edwards said.
Even with everything going on, Edwards is excited for his team and the upcoming season.
“We have a lot of kids coming back that got a taste of what playoff football is like and we’re excited … things are looking good for the Knights and I’m looking forward to the 2020 season,” Edwards said.
