TEMPLE — Temple closed out the home portion of its schedule by giving Harker Heights all it could handle for four quarters Saturday afternoon at Wildcat Gym.
But after the Tem-Cats led most of the way, the visiting Lady Knights, who clinched a playoff spot the night before, controlled the final 5 minutes, erasing a seven-point deficit to come away with a 25-20 win in a District 12-6A game that was twice rescheduled from its original Tuesday date because of freezing weather.
Temple led by its biggest margin after senior Rene’Jah Jackson got a steal and a breakaway layup to provide her team with a 17-10 advantage with 6:55 remaining.
Jackson finished with six points, six rebounds and six steals — all team highs — as she played her final home game on senior day. Fellow seniors Ja’Shon’Dria Powell and Sandra Flores joined Jackson in the starting lineup and each were honored in a postgame ceremony.
Freshman Tierney Perkins also had a team-best six points, all of them in the first half.
Jackson’s layup to start the fourth was the last field goal the Tem-Cats (5-24, 1-10) converted, and Harker Heights (7-15, 6-5) — which missed all seven of its shot attempts in the third — found a rhythm on the offensive end to overtake Temple.
“My last home game, it was bittersweet, but I feel like I stepped up and helped my team,” said Jackson, one of six Temple players to have at least one steal as the Tem-Cats forced Heights into 21 turnovers, 12 of which came on steals.
“It was kind of bittersweet on the whole outlook of the season,” Jackson continued. “I knew my team was coming in young and I was the only returner, so I knew it was my job to step up and lead. And overall, our record doesn’t reflect our skill set. Like, we really had a good team. We just had to build it up. And we continued to build and, over the games, we progressed.”
Down 18-13 after a Jackson free throw with 4:26 left, the Lady Knights — who forced 25 Temple turnovers, converting them into 14 points — poured in seven points over the next 48 seconds to assume the lead for good.
First, Tyra Oliver, who had a game-high seven points, found Grace Riggs for a 3-pointer from the left corner. It marked Heights’ first successful 3 in 12 attempts. Oliver then sunk a short jumper from the middle of the lane, and Arianna Jennings’ two free throws gave the Lady Knights a 20-18 edge with 3:11 remaining.
The Tem-Cats turned over the ball on their next three possessions, and Jennings’ 3 from the left side pushed the gap to five with 1:50 left. Temple got no closer.
Tem-Cats head coach RaShonta LeBlanc said she has seen improvement from her young roster throughout the year, and it showed at times Saturday.
“We’ve grown a little bit, not as much as I would’ve liked,” said LeBlanc, whose team lost eight seniors from last year and carried two freshmen and four sophomores on this year’s roster. “They’re understanding a little bit more of the game plan and being able to carry out what we’re asking them to do.”
Both teams struggled through a cold-shooting first half as the turnovers piled up on each side. They combined for 26 turnovers — 13 apiece — over the first 16 minutes, with Heights getting all but one of its points off Temple miscues.
The Tem-Cats nursed a slim lead throughout the first quarter after Flores found Perkins for a 3 from the right corner on their first shot of the day.
It was the lone field goal of the frame for Temple, but free throws by Perkins and Jackson helped it take a 5-4 edge into the second period. The teams then swapped leads four times, with Allison Vaden’s 3 from the left side giving the Tem-Cats a 10-9 cushion heading into the break.
Temple took the momentum late in a third quarter, during which neither team connected on a field goal until Paris Morris’ follow-up of Vaden’s missed 3-pointer with 2:49 left in the stanza. Dejah Thomas and Morris then combined for three free throws to give the Tem-Cats a 15-10 lead entering the fourth.
“We came from having only one starter to having a whole new team, so Coach had to try some different tactics of coaching us, so it was really good,” said Jackson, whose team closes the season Tuesday at Copperas Cove. “I’ve seen a lot of growth and I can’t wait to come back and watch these girls next year.”
12-6A GIRLS BASKETBALL
x-Pflugerville Weiss 9-2
x-Waco Midway 9-2
x-Bryan 8-2
x-Harker Heights 6-5
Hutto 4-7
Copperas Cove 1-10
Temple 1-10
x-clinched playoff spot
SATURDAY'S GAMES
- Harker Heights 25, Temple 20
- Hutto 49, Copperas Cove 39
MONDAY'S GAME
- Waco Midway at Bryan, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.