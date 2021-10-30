COPPERAS COVE — Harker Heights eclipsed the 60-point mark for the third time this season and locked up a playoff berth for the third straight season in a 64-14 rout of Copperas Cove Friday evening.
Despite the blowout, Harker Heights coach Jerry Edwards did not downplay the significance of the win.
“We told the kids earlier in the week that the next few games are playoff games for us,” Edwards said. “So you know, we need to start getting mental reps and physical reps to gear us up for the playoffs.”
The win gave the Knights their eighth win of the season, surpassing last season’s win total.
It also gets them one step closer to what Edwards said was one of the goals prior to the season: a record of 9-1.
“You know ... when Terrance (Carter) and (Marcus) Maple and all those guys came in as freshmen, we went 1-9,” Edwards said. “And so for those guys to totally flip the script would be huge for us to go — within a four-year span — to go from 1-9 to 9-1.”
Edwards admitted that he doesn’t know how long it has been since a Killeen school won nine games in a season.
To reach that mark, though, the Knights (5-1 12-6A) will have to defeat a hot Bryan Vikings team on Thursday that will enter on a four-game winning streak after dispatching the Ellison Eagles 28-0 on Friday. Bryan (4-5, 4-2) also has solidified a playoff berth.
“You know, we’re going to get ready for Bryan,” Edwards said. “We’re not overlooking Bryan, but it’s a good game against a physical, very good defensive football team to see and keep our offense on track.”
The offense rolled Friday evening.
Running back Re’Shaun Sanford and quarterback Dylan Plake led the way for the Knights. Sanford accumulated 232 yards of total offense (186 on the ground and 46 receiving). He added five total touchdowns. Sanford also crossed the 2,000-yard rushing mark on the season.
Plake finished with just one incompletion (10-of-11 passing) with 269 yards and four touchdowns.
The Knights added 14 points in the second half after putting up 50 before halftime.
“We just stay focused on us and we don’t get wrapped up in who we’re playing or what’s at stake,” Edwards said of how his offense has continued clicking week in and week out. “We just go out there and do our job, and the kids are really focused in on that and that’s why we’ve been able to stay at peak performance all year.”
FIRST HALF
Sanford got going early, first on the receiving end. Following a turnover on downs on the opening drive of the game by the Bulldawgs (1-8, 1-5), Plake found Sanford on a wheel route catch and run.
Sanford got shifty and shook off would-be tacklers before hurdling the last defender before going into the end zone.
On the point-after attempt, Marcus Maple hit Terrance Carter for the two-point conversion.
The offense kept things clicking on the next drive, and Sanford scored his first on the ground. He took it in from 5 yards out after a 39-yard pass from Plake to Maple set the Knights up in the red zone.
The extra point attempt was blocked, keeping the score at 14-0 Harker Heights.
On the ensuing drive for Copperas Cove, the Bulldawgs offense found some sustained momentum, driving from its own 26-yard line before Shane Richey found the end zone on a 7-yard keeper.
The drive featured a steady ground attack, which included Malcom Roberts, and a 27-yard pass from Richey to Bra’dyn Brooks-Smith.
Richey finished the game 9-of-16 for 93 yards. He also added 60 yards of rushing with two touchdowns. He punched in a 1-yard keeper later in the third quarter.
Roberts tallied 70 yards on the ground on 16 carries.
In just over a minute, the Knights struck back.
Three plays after a long kick return by Harker Heights, Sanford found the end zone for the third time of the game, this one a 31-yard run that started up the middle before he cut it to the outside.
On the next two drives, Copperas Cove coughed up the ball and the Heights defense capitalized, recovering both fumbles in good field position.
The Knights offense turned both turnovers into 14 points, extending the lead to 35-7 in the second quarter.
Following the first fumble, Plake found Leander Corbett on a 5-yard touchdown pass that was set up by 35 yards of rushing by Sanford and Aimeer Washington.
Washington finished the game with 23 rushing yards and one touchdown, along with 53 receiving yards.
On the drive following the second fumble, Plake hit Carter on a 51-yard catch and run.
Carter finished with 61 yards receiving on two catches.
Later in the first half, Sanford picked up his third touchdown on the ground and fourth overall when he punched it in from the 1-yard line.
Then, with a 42-7 lead and the ball with just over 20 seconds left, the Knights kept their feet on the gas and covered 62 yards in two plays, capped by a 19-yard score from Plake to Maple, who ended the game with four catches for 99 yards.
The Bulldawgs will finish off a second tough campaign by traveling to Temple on Friday to take on the district’s top team in the Wildcats. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
12-6A FOOTBALL
x-Temple 6-0
x-Harker Heights 5-1
x-Belton 4-2
x-Bryan 4-2
Ellison 2-4
Shoemaker 2-4
Copperas Cove 1-5
Killeen 0-6
x-clinched playoff spot
THURSDAY
- Belton 24, Shoemaker 15
FRIDAY
- Bryan 28, Ellison 0
- Harker Heights 64, Copperas Cove 14
- Temple 44, Killeen 6
