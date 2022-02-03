It is all Jerry Edwards has known.
Since taking over as Harker Heights head football coach in 2013, one thing has been consistent for the Knights — their district. Every season, Edwards knew Killeen ISD rivals Killeen, Ellison and Shoemaker would be on the schedule, attempting to capture the same championship his team coveted.
Now, however, Harker Heights stands alone.
Thursday’s release of the University Interscholastic League’s biennial realignment and reclassification information did not unveil anything unknown. Based on enrollment numbers, it was determined weeks ago the Knights and Lady Knights would be the lone Killeen ISD programs to remain in Class 6A as the impending opening of Chaparral helped drop the other schools into Class 5A.
Harker Heights’ new slate of opponents for the next two school years was revealed, though, and instead of viewing the moment as the end of an era, Edwards accepts it as a chance for the Knights to prove themselves.
“We are now in a class by ourselves,” he said, “and if you are going to compete, you want to compete at the highest level. That is the mentality we want our kids to have every day.
“I’m sure it will be tough for the community, because some of those rivalry games won’t be there anymore, but I’m excited about the opportunity to play new teams and build new rivalries.”
Longtime foe Belton also departed, leaving Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Temple, Bryan and newcomers Hutto, Pflugerville Weiss and Waco Midway to create a reconstructed District 12-6A.
For football, Killeen, Ellison and Shoemaker now belong in District 4-5A, Division I with Lake Belton, Cleburne, Granbury, Midlothian, Red Oak and Waco, while Belton relocates to District 11-5A, Division II with debuting Chaparral, Elgin, Leander Rouse, Pflugerville, Pflugerville Connally and Waco University.
In basketball, volleyball and presumably all other sports once spring alignments are released, the area programs — Killeen, Ellison, Shoemaker, Chaparral, Belton and Lake Belton — reunite to compete in District 22-5A alongside Waco and University.
Harker Heights head volleyball coach Alina Wilder is looking forward to the challenges a new district presents, but the change is bittersweet.
“It is very tough to lose those rivalries we have with the other Killeen ISD schools,” she said, “because we are all very close as coaches. We are all very tight as a group, and it was sad to lose that sisterhood we have, because we are not going to be in the same district.
“So, we’re going to enjoy those moments when we can play outside of district, and now, there is an opportunity to build other relationships, and I’m excited about that.”
The Lady Knights already have contests against Ellison and Killeen set on their schedule, while the Knights open the football season against Ellison, helping maintain a sense of normalcy.
But things will not be the same.
After years of competing for bragging rights within the city, Harker Heights’ teams are left to settle for passing encounters with crosstown counterparts, knowing nothing will ever be on the line in the ways of district titles or playoff seeding.
For former Killeen standout and current Knights head basketball coach Celneque Bobbitt, who is the only person in school history to hold the position, the splintering of the city’s teams is significant.
“It is just hard to believe when you see it on paper,” he said. “We’ve been playing these intense games with the other Killeen teams, and now we know that starting next year it will only be the equivalent of a preseason game instead of a big-time game. When we play Shoemaker and Ellison, the gyms are often filled to capacity.
“Now, we’re going from that to being standing here alone is definitely different. This is the first time in 20-plus years of coaching that I’ve seen a Killeen team standing all on its own.”
