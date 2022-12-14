HARKER HEIGHTS — Tuesday was a day to remember and a day to celebrate. Four gridiron greats from the Harker Heights Knights football team signed their letters of intent to play at the collegiate level — all Division I destinations.
Re’Shaun Sanford, Jaydon Chatman, Etueni Ropati and Deaubry Hood earned scholarship offers.
Signing Day is officially next week, but since the school will be on winter break, Heights coach Jerry Edwards wanted to celebrate the players’ accomplishments with their peers.
Sanford, according to Edwards, is primed to put the Big 12 on notice as he heads to the Houston Cougars.
“The University of Houston is getting a huge, huge weapon,” Edwards said before the crowd of over 100 in the auditorium.
Edwards said he feels that Sanford will dominate the Big 12.
“I had a Big 12 recruiter come through here. He said, ‘Coach, we really like him, we really like him,’” Edwards said. “He said, ‘There’s two things; we’re going to offer him or we’re going to have to figure out a way to defend him.’ So, there’s a lot of schools that are going to have to figure out how to defend him when he gets to the University of Houston because he’s going to put on a show.”
Equipped with big-play ability, every carry Sanford got had the chance to go the distance. In the regional semifinals of the playoffs against Spring Dekaney, Sanford took a handoff on the opening play of the game and took it 75 yards for a touchdown and nearly untouched.
He also did not shy away from contact, often shoving off defenders in the open field.
“What do you say about one of the greatest to play football in Central Texas?” Edwards said, adding that one cannot sugarcoat Sanford’s accomplishments.
Sanford holds every record at Harker Heights for running backs and finished his career with the Knights with a total of 6,467 yards.
Leading the way for Sanford and the rest of the offense, offensive tackles Chatman and Ropati are heading to the University of Texas in Austin and the University of Texas at San Antonio, respectively.
Edwards said Chatman got an offer from the Longhorns the day he visited the UT campus. It was essentially the offer that set things in motion.
“After that, it was an avalanche of offers,” Edwards said. “He pretty much held every offer of every Power 5 school in the country and had the great opportunity to kind of pick where he wanted to go and what he wanted to do.”
Chatman is enrolling early and will move into his dorm on Jan. 7, which will allow him to compete in spring ball for a chance to earn playing time on the offensive line next season.
Edwards is so confident in what Chatman can do in Austin that he light-heartedly elbowed him and his family during the celebration.
“I’ve already told him and his mom that when it’s draft day and his name gets called, I better have an invitation to be there for the draft party,” he said.
For Ropati, his presence on this year’s team was a welcome one, Edwards said.
After what Edwards described as a “phenomenal sophomore season,” Ropati and his family moved to California, leaving a hole on the offensive line.
“The first day of football rolls around, and he walks back in, and I think me and Coach (Dan) Pike were probably two of the happiest people in the building,” Edwards said.
With Ropati, Edwards said he knew he had a “hidden gem,” waiting to be discovered. Eventually, UTSA came calling.
“When he came back, the recruiters were coming through, checking out our area,” he said. “UTSA stopped by and said, ‘Who’s that, coach?’ ... A week later, the offensive line coach shows up, they invited him up and then the rest is history.”
Another late commit, Hood, a cornerback, made his decision last weekend, Edwards said.
“A lot of schools were coming through here, very interested in Deaubry’s skill set because you can’t find 10.3-(second) 100-meter guys just walking down the street,” Edwards said. “During the recruiting process, a lot of schools came through. A couple of weeks ago, Arkansas State called and said, ‘We really like his film, we want to bring him up. We want to offer him.’
“So, they offered him, he took a visit this past weekend, fell in love with the coach and the coaching staff at the university and committed this weekend.”
Hood ends his career at Harker Heights as the school’s co-leader with eight career interceptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.