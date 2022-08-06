HARKER HEIGHTS — Royce O’Neale remembers exactly what it was like.
As a child, the former Harker Heights standout would attend basketball camps inside the same gym where his high school jersey is now retired and hanging above the court. Through the years, O’Neale’s skills increased, propelling him to a standout career with the Knights before excelling collegiately and reaching the NBA.
Entering his sixth year in the league, O’Neale, who was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Brooklyn Nets during the offseason, has competed with and against some of the best players on the planet.
But he still remembers exactly what it was like.
“I love working with kids,” O’Neale said. “Just being able to show them how to dribble or shoot properly and other little things like that. Growing up, I went to camps myself, and there were always guys teaching me stuff and helping me out.
“Now, I get to walk around and help these kids and see the smiles on their faces. Just being able to interact with them means a lot.”
Harker Heights hosted the third annual Royce O’Neale Basketball Camp on Saturday, and the free event saw 108 boys and girls ranging from third-graders to seniors attend.
Throughout the session, O’Neale interacted with the participants while a list of former area standout players served as instructors, helping organize drills and solidify fundamentals across all skill levels.
And admittedly, it was not difficult to assemble a staff.
“A lot of these instructors are the guys I played with in high school or they went to rival high schools,” O’Neale said, “but we all just have a connection, and we all wanted to come together and do something big for the kids in this area.
“They were reaching out to me and asking if they could help. So, I knew everything was going to be good.”
Watching from afar, longtime Knights head coach Celneque Bobbitt observed as the camp unfolded, and he could not help but look back.
“Royce is still the same kid I’ve always known,” he said. “I started working with him in the third grade. He was in the little camp with the drop-down goals, and we called that the NCAA division. Then, he moved up to what we called the D-League and then to the NBA division.
“It’s just hard to believe that now he’s grown, and the kids from my first camp group at Killeen High are now almost 40. To see them go from little kids to grown men is just exciting.”
O’Neale’s journey to his current team took a similar path.
After graduating from Harker Heights, he played for the University of Denver and Baylor before going undrafted in 2015. As a result, O’Neale bounced back and forth across the ocean for stints between international teams and NBA Summer League squads.
In 2017, though, the Utah Jazz signed O’Neale to a three-year deal, beginning a five-year bond that saw both flourish. O’Neale worked his way from averaging 16.7 minutes per game as a rookie to entrenching himself into the starting lineup, while the Jazz reached the playoffs every season.
But now, O’Neale is on the verge of playing for one of the NBA’s most scrutinized franchises in front of the country’s most populous city alongside talented and sometimes controversial players like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
No matter where his career carries him, though, O’Neale always cherishes getting back to his roots.
“It means a lot to come here,” he said. “My family is here, and I don’t get to see them as often anymore, so I always see them. Then, I get together with my friends.
“It is always just a great time, especially when I get to do something like this camp and see all the kids smiling, having fun and enjoying themselves. Killeen will always be home.”
