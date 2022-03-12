TEMPLE — Scoring in bunches behind lights-out pitching. Temple might be onto something in District 12-6A this season.
Tem-Cats freshman Maddison Ruiz produced 18 strikeouts Saturday — three days after recording 17 — and a pair of four-run innings were plenty to back up that performance in the circle as Temple topped visiting Harker Heights 8-2 in a game that was postponed 24 hours because of Friday’s cold snap.
“(Ruiz is) a fighter. She’s a competitor,” said Temple head coach Le-Net Franklin, whose team followed a 10-1 victory Wednesday over Bryan to open district with another strong outing. “That kid is a grinder and wants the ball in her hands, and owns it once she does.”
Ruiz faced 11 batters through the first two innings but just 17 over the next five, settling in and becoming increasingly more difficult to deal with as the game progressed. She allowed two runs on one hit — Cerenity Hunkin’s second-inning homer for the Lady Knights’ 2-0 lead — while walking three and hitting two. Only three outs were recorded in the field of play, including a pair of pop-ups right back to Ruiz.
“She’s really done a great job of just coming in and getting work done and not being scared knowing that she’s facing older girls,” Temple junior Lily Wiser said. “She just comes out and does her.”
Added senior Alena Salazar: “(Ruiz) was outstanding. I don’t know anyone else that would just push through.”
It took Temple (10-7, 2-0) 2 1/3 innings to break through against Lady Knights (17-6-1, 1-1) ace Nevaeh Brown, who struck out five of the first eight batters she faced.
Kaegan Yepma, who went 2-for-2 and scored twice, tapped the go button on Temple’s offense with one out in the third when she doubled to the gap in left-center field just out of the reach of a diving Evan Fuller to kick-start what turned into the first of two four-run frames.
Chloe Prentiss then walked and Salazar was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Yepma scored on a passed ball to slice the deficit in half.
With two outs, Wiser beat out a bunt single that plated Prentiss to tie it before Ruiz’s two-RBI single down the third-base line put the Tem-Cats in front 4-2.
“They were still figuring it out that first time through (the lineup) but they stuck to the game plan,” Franklin said. “They trusted the process of what we talked about before the game.”
Ruiz gathered seven strikeouts over the next three innings to keep the margin 4-2, which Temple padded in the sixth with another four spot.
Yepma was the catalyst again, this time drawing a one-out walk to start the engine. Prentiss followed with a single into left and Salazar blooped an RBI single into right field for 5-2. Pinch hitter Meagan Easley popped a two-run double to make it 7-2 and later scored on a double steal for the final run.
Brown, a sophomore, allowed seven hits and finished with eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings, giving way to Fuller who got the last two outs in the sixth. After having a combined four players reach base over the course of the first and second innings, Heights had just two baserunners the rest of the way.
“With two really good pitchers, probably the two best in the district, whoever put the ball in play more is probably going to win the game,” Heights coach Kye Robertson said. “They did that and we didn’t.”
Temple is 2-0 in district a year removed from notching just three victories in 12-6A. Wiser attributed the Tem-Cats’ quick start against two playoff teams from a season ago to a fast-jelling set of players. Franklin expanded on that.
“Our biggest thing that we’ve lived by all season is we’re selfless and we are each other’s biggest fans. And we know that’s all we need to be successful. Believing in themselves and believing in each other,” Franklin said.
“They showed it today. They showed it Wednesday night. They’ve shown it since January 14. So, I’m very proud of them.”
Temple will look to maintain their early season momentum with back-to-back road 12-6A outings to begin its spring break.
The Tem-Cats play at Ellison on Monday then at Belton on Tuesday before a week off. Harker Heights hosts Belton on Monday and travels to Shoemaker on Wednesday.
DISTRICT 12-6A
Temple 2-0
Belton 1-1
Bryan 1-1
Copperas Cove 1-1
Ellison 1-1
Harker Heights 1-1
Shoemaker 1-1
Killeen 0-2
SATURDAY'S GAMES
- Bryan 13, Belton 3, 6 innings
- Copperas Cove 15, Shoemaker 1
- Ellison def. Killeen
- Temple 8, Harker Heights 2
