Re’Shaun Sanford has lofty expectations. He also has extreme determination.
Last season, Harker Heights rarely faced a challenge, outscoring its regular-season opponents by more than 25 points per game en route to a 9-1 record. The Knights possessed the district’s top total offense behind a stellar running game, and it took a perennial powerhouse in DeSoto to derail their momentum in the playoffs.
For many, the performance would be satisfying, but Sanford is not content.
“We want to win a state championship,” the senior running back said. “We want a district championship, but we have to take things week by week and get better week by week. Our goal is to win on Friday night, and then refresh and start over, because success happens step by step.
“You don’t jump up a flight of stairs. You take them one by one, and it feels good to get our feet wet.”
Like numerous other teams across the state, Harker Heights participated in its first practice Monday morning, when University Interscholastic League rules officially ended the offseason.
Now, the Knights can turn their full attention toward eclipsing last season’s showing, which was highlighted by six 50-point outbursts, and they retained the offensive weapons to do so.
Along with Sanford, who accumulated 2,179 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns as a junior en route to being named unanimous 12-6A All-District Most Valuable Player, Harker Heights returns seven other offensive starters, including quarterback Dylan Plake, fullback Aimeer Washington and offensive linemen Jaydon Chatman and Etueni Ropati.
Some things, however, have changed, primarily the Knights’ district.
Following the UIL’s most recent biennial realignment and reclassification, Harker Heights emerged as Killeen ISD’s lone Class 6A program, joining Copperas Cove, Temple, Bryan, Hutto, Waco Midway and Pflugerville Weiss in a revamped District 12.
Sanford is not concerned about the opposition at this point, though.
“Our energy was really good,” he said, “but this was just the first day, and we have to be able to carry that over into tougher days. Soon, we’re going to start hitting and our bodies are going to want to quit, but we have to push through it.
“Then, we see just how bad we really want this as a team.”
Soon, the Knights will kick off their schedule, scrimmaging at Round Rock on Aug. 18 before facing former longtime district rival Ellison at Leo Buckley Stadium to begin the regular season. The Eagles dropped in classification, relocating to District 4-5A, Division I with Killeen, Shoemaker, Lake Belton, Cleburne, Granbury, Midlothian, Red Oak and Waco.
The fracturing of Killeen ISD, which also has the district’s newest school — Chaparral — residing in District 11, 5A, Division II, brings mixed emotions.
“I think it is exciting to play teams that we don’t usually play,” Sanford said. “We get a chance to step out of our comfort zone and face different competition. Now, we have to leave the city, because we’d play at Leo Buckley Stadium around seven times a season since it is a shared stadium.
“I’m going to miss that and all crosstown rivalries, and it will be different, but it will be fun.”
But the ultimate thrill would be accompanied by a victory in the state title game this December at AT&T Stadium, and while it is a lofty expectation, Sanford is determined.
“It felt amazing to finally start practice,” he said. “We’ve waited since the second we took our pads off at spring ball to put them back on. After working all summer long, it felt good to be back.
“Now, we are really getting after it, and we’ve started grinding toward our goal.”
