The District 12-6A team title eluded Harker Heights on Thursday, but the Lady Knights still have plenty of opportunities to collect championships.
Despite earning seven gold medals — two more than host Temple — Harker Heights fell 12.5 points shy of the Tem-Cats in the final standings to place second at the district meet.
Temple finished with 167 points, while the runner-up Lady Knights had 154.5 with Waco Midway (99.5) situated in a distant third.
Although Harker Heights did not defend its district championship from a year ago, the Lady Knights are sending two relay teams and eight individuals to compete in 11 events at the upcoming area meet.
Highlighting the Harker Heights contingency are senior Keonna Otis and junior Ella Perry, who combined to earn five of the Lady Knights’ seven first-place finishes at district.
Perry, a distance runner, won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 20.11 seconds to complement wins in the 1,600 (5:07.12) and 3,200 (11:07.18), while Otis dominated in the throwing events. Her discus measurement was 144 feet, 10 inches — more than 34 feet further than her closest competitor — and her shot put mark of 41-8¾ was seven feet further than anyone else.
Each advanced all the way to the Class 6A state meet last season, and their trek back continues Friday at Waco Midway, where the top four finishers in each event will qualify for the Region II meet.
The pair will not be alone, though, after multiple Lady Knights placed among the top four at district to receive an area berth and compete against District 11 qualifiers.
Junior teammate Haley Harper also had an impressive showing for Harker Heights, winning the 100 hurdles and placing third (35-11½) in the triple jump, and the Lady Knights’ 1,600 relay team won with a time of 4:03.03.
Kailynn Denney, a senior, was second (800, 2:25.07; 1,600, 5:29.15; 3,200, 11:56.74) to Perry in every distance race, while junior teammates Tyra Oliver and Treasure Bethea earned silver medals in the high jump (4-10) and 400 (58.37), respectively.
Harker Heights’ 400 relay team was third with a time of 48.93, and with fourth-place showings, senior Norah Patricia Nunez qualified in two events (100 hurdles, 16.68; 300 hurdles, 48.72) and Mia Griffin, a senior, will race in the 200 after posting a time of 26.08.
Junior standout Saniyah Richardson led the champion Tem-Cats to victory, winning the 100 (12.10) and 200 (24.86) along with placing third (17-3¾) in the long jump, while freshman Kaurie Holleman (triple jump, 37-6¼) and junior Allison Vaden (pole vault, 9-0) accounted for two more gold medals.
Furthermore, with a leap of 18-0¾, Holleman edged out Richardson to place second in the long jump.
All three of Temple’s relay teams found success, winning the 800 relay (1:42.20) and placing second in the 400 relay (48.74) and 1,600 relay (4:03.97), and three more Tem-Cats advanced to area in multiple events.
Maya Ramirez, a freshman, was third in the 1,600 (5:45.68) and 3,200 (12:34.06), junior Talia Minor was third in the 100 hurdles (16.49) and 300 hurdles (48.52) and junior Sofia Garcia was third (2:29.28) in the 800 and fourth (12:39.50) in the 3,200.
Claire Little (discus, 105-7) and Sidney Johnson (200, 22.59) were also third for Temple, and teammates Makayla Dunning (discus, 99-10) and Jaylynn Pearson (long jump, 16-10) were fourth.
Bryan (89), Hutto (48), Copperas Cove (39) and Pflugerville Weiss (19) rounded out the team standings with the Lady Bulldawgs sending four individuals and their fourth-place 800 relay team (1:46.07) to the area meet.
Leela Fitzpatrick, a sophomore, had Copperas Cove’s top showing, placing second (34-8¾) in the shot put, while sophomore teammate Michaela Roberts was third (12.59) in the 100. Additionally, sophomore Zahriyah Coleman Dow and junior Jordan Berry were third and fourth, respectively, in the high jump after posting identical heights of 4-10.
By placing fifth at district, Temple’s Leann Holmes (100 hurdles, 17.20), Dejah Thomas (triple jump, 35-2½) and Holleman (800, 59.12) and Copperas Cove’s Jolina Toala (shot put, 33-8¾) will serve as alternates at the area meet.
