COPPERAS COVE — It was a night to remember for Harker Heights for a couple of reasons.
First, the Knights put a seal on the race for the top spot in District 12-6A with a 55-0 drubbing of Copperas Cove.
“It’s just amazing, you know,” said Harker Heights head coach Jerry Edwards after the game. “It’s a great opportunity for our program to be district champions.”
Having beaten Temple, 13-9, last week, the win Friday means Harker Heights can finish no worse than co-district champions and no worse than the No. 1 seed heading into the playoffs in two weeks.
“We do got one more game to go, but, you know, regardless of how the last one turns out, we’re gonna be district champs, so I’m proud of our team for that effort,” Edwards said.
Gesturing to the Knights as they celebrated, Copperas Cove head coach Tony Johnson spoke plainly about the talent gap between the two schools and his aspiration for the Bulldawgs.
“They’re where we want to be,” he said. “That’s what we’re striving for is to have a program like that.”
The loss dropped Copperas Cove’s record to 2-7 overall (0-5 in the district).
Starting deep in Copperas Cove territory after a bad snap that rolled 31 yards away from Bulldawg quarterback Vontrez Hardge, Sanford broke off a 15-yard touchdown, giving the Knights a lead just over a minute into the game.
Jamorion Stanford recovered the fumble that set up the opening score.
Sanford’s 15-yard score was the first of six rushing touchdowns in a game, breaking his own school record.
“He set a school record last year with five and he was able to get six today,” Edwards said. “So, yeah, he’s setting a new standard.”
En route to his record-breaking performance, Sanford, a University of Houston commit, averaged just over 17 yards per carry, rushing the ball 15 times for 256 yards.
Unable to sustain offensive momentum for much of the first half, the Bulldawgs were stifled by the Knight defense. Numerous punts into a stiff southerly wind caught Dawg punts in the air, often giving the Knights a short field with which to work.
On Harker Heights’ second drive, the Knight offense took but three plays to go 51 yards, capped by a 38-yard Sanford run for a score.
One drive later, Knight quarterback Dylan Plake got in on the scoring action, finding Tyler Johnson for a 17-yard touchdown on fourth-and-4.
The drive started at the Bulldawg 33. Plake found Rocky Crooks for a 9-yard gain to begin the drive before Sanford and Aimeer Washington split the load on the ground.
The Plake-to-Johnson connection gave Heights a three-touchdown lead less than 7 minutes into the game.
Following another short punt by Copperas Cove, Sanford went back to work, breaking off a 38-yard touchdown run on the drive’s first play.
On the ensuing possession for the Bulldawgs, quarterback Blaine Butler came in to replace Hardge who limped off the field with an apparent injury on a first-down run.
Johnson said the Bulldawgs have been plagued by the injury bug all season but did not use it as an excuse.
“You know, the injuries are not indicative of why we lost,” he said. “We lost because they were the better football team, and that’s just the way it is. There’s not much more I can say.”
Butler gave the Dawgs a bit of a spark, driving them as far as the Harker Heights 42 before things got a little chippy and Cove was flagged for some extracurricular activity.
A few plays later, trying to make something happen, Butler threw an interception to Harker Heights’ King White.
Two plays after White’s interception, Plake found a wide-open Alexander Bailey for what appeared to be a 66-yard touchdown pass. Bailey, however, was flagged for an obvious taunting as he waved “goodbye” to the nearest Bulldawg defender as he reached the 15.
The penalty sent the Knights fans into a frenzy as they rained down a chorus of boos on the officiating crew.
The drive was ultimately cut short when Copperas Cove’s Malik Cuthbert intercepted Plake in the red zone.
Cove’s momentum was short-lived as it punted the ball right back after netting just 10 yards on the ensuing drive.
From there, Sanford played human pinball, bouncing off several would-be Bulldawg tacklers for his final two touchdowns of the first half — 54 and 24 yards, respectively — giving the Knights a 42-0 halftime lead.
The Knights added 13 points in the second half — long touchdown runs by Sanford and Crooks.
Harker Heights finishes the regular season next week with a game against Bryan at Searles Stadium.
“I mean, we just got to reset,” Edwards said of getting his team prepared for the Vikings. “I mean, our goals aren’t done.
“You know winning the district championship is great, but we want to keep winning games. We gotta keep cleaning things up and be positive. So, next week, we’ll use that to get us prepared for the playoffs.”
On the other side of the field for Johnson and the Bulldawgs, it was a sobering way to end the home schedule.
“I feel bad for our seniors,” Johnson said. “I wish our seniors had a better experience, but it didn’t work out that way.”
The Bulldawgs finish their season next week on the road at Temple. Though the Bulldawgs have been out of the playoff picture for a few weeks, Johnson said the message is clear.
“The message is finish strong,” he said. “It’s about your character. You know, finish and have a good feeling in your heart and a good feeling in your soul. You know, that’s the message.
“Seven hundred teams played tonight, and 350 lost. So … it’s not the end of their life; it’s not the end of the world, but you have to finish and that’s what we preach all the time.”
12-6A FOOTBALL
- Bryan 53, Hutto 34
- Harker Heights 55, Copperas Cove 0
- Pflugerville Weiss 49, Waco Midway 21
- OFF: Temple
STANDINGS
x-Harker Heights 5-0
x-Temple 4-1
x-Bryan 3-2
x-Pfugerville Weiss 3-2
Waco Midway 2-4
Hutto 1-4
Copperas Cove 0-5
