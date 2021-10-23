Re’Shaun Sanford was well on his way to breaking his own Harker Heights single-game rushing record on Friday in the Knights' 52-17 win over Killeen at Leo Buckley Stadium.
But with the Knights in command early in the second half, there was no need to wear out their superstar. He has more than a season to erase that mark of 366 — if he doesn't do it in the next few weeks. And Heights showed it has plenty of quality alternatives.
Sanford finished with 317 yards on 22 carries, with 263 of that and all three of his touchdowns coming in the first half. His first carry after halftime went for 20 yards.
Aimeer Washington took the next carry 34 yards into the end zone for the first of his three second-half TDs and the Knights led 31-10 just 30 seconds into the half.
After Heights went consecutive drives without scoring for the first time all evening, receiver Terrance Carter jumped in at quarterback and the Knights completed a 10-play, 91-yard drive, capped by Carter's 6-yard jump pass to Washington.
The Roos answered with their lone second-half score, a 50-yard run by Emory Arthur in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.
The Knights responded with two more scores. Starter Dylan Plake returned at quarterback and tossed a 44-yard pass to Marcus Maple to jump-start a 59-yard drive. Plake finished the drive with a 6-yard pass to Carter.
Washington capped the scoring with a 4-yard run with just over 5 minutes remaining.
Jai'den Fletcher made all seven extra points for the Knights, along with a 31-yard field goal in the first half to put Heights up 17-0.
Killeen remained winless in 12-6A at 0-5 and 2-6 overall.
The Knights (7-1, 4-1) are assured a winning record in 12-6A and can finish no worse than a tie for the fourth-place playoff spot.
Carter finished with six carries for 68 yards. Washington added 60 on seven carries.
The Roos struggled most of the night trying to find some offensive momentum. They failed to produce a first down on seven of their 13 drives. Killeen punted seven times and turned over the ball on downs three times.
Killeen quarterback Roderick Norman completed 10 of 26 passes for 95 yards. He also ran for 45. Arthur led the Roos with 74 yards rushing. Roo receiver Jacobia Thomas caught four passes for 60 yards.
Neither team committed a turnover.
For the season, Sanford has 1,866 rushing yards and 20 rushing TDs (24 total TDs).
FIRST HALF
Sanford had five runs of 27 yards or more in the opening 24 minutes.
His first score covered 56 yards on the Knights’ third offensive play after the Roos failed to pick up a first down and punted on the game’s first series
With 1:31 left in the opening period, Sanford capped a four-play, 75-yard drive with a dazzling 27-yard run featuring two moves that left Killeen defenders flopping helplessly to the turf.
He started that drive with a 43-yard run.
After catching a swing pass for no gain to start Heights’ next drive, Sanford had another ankle-breaking run of 47 yards to the Killeen 16, but the Knights had to settle for Fletcher's field goal with 10:13 left in the half.
The Roos answered with a drive to the Heights 15, where Noriel Gomez kicked a 32-yard field goal to get Killeen on the board.
With 3:31 left in the half, Sanford scored on a 58-yard run on first down after the Roos were forced to punt. That stretched the Knights lead to 24-3.
Norman led the Roos back down the field for their first TD. Norman had an 18-yard run and connected with Thomas for a 35-yard pass to the Knights 1.
Two-plays later, Arthur ran in for the touchdown with 1:11 remaining.
Heights quarterback Dylan Plake, 12-6A’s most accurate passer at 72 percent, completed 2 of 10 passes for 0 yards. He was 4-of-8 after halftime for 84 yards.
12-6A FOOTBALL
x-Temple 5-0
Harker Heights 4-1
Belton 3-2
Bryan 3-2
Ellison 2-3
Shoemaker 2-3
Copperas Cove 1-4
Killeen 0-5
x-clinched playoff spot
12-6A SCORES
- Belton 22, Ellison 12 (Thursday)
- Bryan 45, Copperas Cove 13
- Harker Heights 52, Killeen 17
- Temple 60, Shoemaker 15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.