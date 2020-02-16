Harker Heights swimmer Timothy Brooks finished sixth in the 100-yard butterfly consolation final, and 14th overall, in Saturday’s Class 6A state swim meet at the University of Texas.
Brooks posted a time of 51.20 seconds. His time was 50.42 in Friday’s prelims, where he also placed 14th.
Shoemaker’s Exford, Cove’s Cox on TSWA All-State third team
Shoemaker junior all-purpose back De’Andre Exford and Copperas Cove senior kick returner Micah Cox were named to the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 6A All-State Football Third Team released Saturday.
Cox returned 14 kickoffs for 493 yards and a touchdown. Exford had 1,248 yards of combined rushing and receiving and 11 touchdowns.
Cox also earned honorable mention at running back. He rushed for 1,543 yards and 19 TDs.
Five area teams set to begin girls playoffs next week
All of the area bi-district girls basketball playoff games are set.
Lampasas will kick things off Monday at Austin’s Burger Center at 6:30 p.m. against 20th-ranked Fredericksburg. Lampasas is the No. 4 seed in District 27-4A.
District 18-4A top seed Gatesville kicks off Tuesday’s slate at 6 p.m. against Waxahachie Life at Glen Rose High School.
Salado, the No. 2 seed in 27-4A, will face Wimberley at 6:30 at Round Rock High School.
District 12-6A No. 2 seed Ellison takes on Rockwall at 7 at Cleburne High School.
No. 13 Harker Heights wraps up Tuesday night’s action with a game against Rockwall-Heath at 7:30 at Navarro College in Corsicana.
Ellison sends six to state wrestling meet
Six of Ellison's 17 regional wrestling qualifiers advanced to the state meet on Saturday at the Region II-6A Meet at Allen High School.
Marisol Lopez won the 165-pound girls division, and Eamonn Jimenez topped the boys 106 field.
Valerie Ramos was runner-up in the girls 215 bracket. Taeylon Garland finished second in the boys 285 class.
Lady Eagles Ayanna Bess (185) and Alexis Hanks (110) are also headed to state with their third-place showings.
Jimenez and Ramos were state qualifiers last season. The state meet begins Friday at the Berry Center in Cypress.
