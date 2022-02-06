Antwan Taylor scored 23 points and 22nd-ranked Harker Heights clinched a playoff spot with an 80-64 win at Killeen on Saturday.
Evan Chatman made three 3-pointers and added 15 points for the Knights (9-2 District 12-6A). Terrance Carter scored 11.
Killeen (1-10 12-6A) also had three players in double figures, led by Travis Johnson's 13. Walt Jackson and Warren Fleming each had 11.
The last-place Roos were competitive save for the second quarter, when they were outscored 17-6 and trailed 39-25 at halftime.
The Knights remain a game behind 12-6A leader Belton in the race for the district title. The teams meet on the final day of the regular season Feb. 15 at Heights.
In the meantime, the Knights travel to Temple on Tuesday and host Copperas Cove on Friday.
Belton hosts Bryan and Shoemaker next week.
Gatesville's boys also clinched a playoff spot, their first in eight years, with a 46-44 win at Stephenville.
TEMPLE BOYS BEAT SHOEMAKER AT BUZZER: Quinton Anderson made a layup as time expired Saturday, and Temple beat host Shoemaker 64-63 for a crucial District 12-6A victory.
The Wildcats improved to 17-16 overall but more important are now 5-6 in league and in a tie with the Grey Wolves for the fourth and final playoff berth with three games remaining in the regular season.
Bryan (4-6) also remains in the running for a playoff spot. The Vikings' Friday game vs. Copperas was postponed to Monday.
Temple led by four with about 24 seconds left before the Grey Wolves turned a pair of turnovers into five points for a 63-62 advantage with 6 seconds left. Temple head coach Joey Martin said he called a timeout and planned a play for Lawrence Auston, who did get the ball after DeShawn Brundage inbounded
it to Devan Williams, who gave it to Auston. The senior worked his way into the lane before dishing to Anderson, whose layup beat the buzzer.
“I was joking after, that 90 percent of that play was drawn up. The wrap-around pass, Lawrence did that on his own,” Martin said. “The biggest thing from that win was we had guys contribute off the bench and play well in Devan and Syre Maxwell. They had big minutes today.”
Anderson finished with 13 points, Jaydon Hall had 12, Brundage 11 and Tomas Torres 10.
The victory avenged an earlier loss to the Grey Wolves, 62-54, on Jan. 11. Temple has home games next week against Harker Heights and Killeen before closing out district play at Ellison on Feb. 15.
Shoemaker hosts Copperas Cove on Tuesday before closing the season on the road with games at Belton and Bryan.
GIRLS SOCCER
LAMPASAS 6, ACADEMY 0: At Lampasas, Bella Lindsey recorded a hat trick and an assist in the Lady Badgers victory.
Brylie Turner scored twice for Lampasas, and Nevaeh Stevens also had a goal.
The Lady Badgers travel to Gatesville on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
ACADEMY 2, LAMPASAS 1, SO: At Academy, Nathan Abken scored on a free kick for the Badgers, but the Bumblebees earned the win 4-2 on penalties.
Lampasas heads to Gatesville on Tuesday.
SATURDAY’S BOYS BASKETBALL
District 12-6A
- Belton 53, Ellison 47
- Harker Heights 80, Killeen 64
- Temple 64, Shoemaker 63
District 6-4A
- Gatesville 46, Stephenville 44
- Lampasas 62, Glen Rose 56
District 19-4A
- Jarrell 70, Lake Belton 57
District 19-3A
- No. 10 Little River-Academy 63, Florence 61
SATURDAY'S GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 12-6A
- Ellison 51, Belton 36
- Killeen 43, Harker Heights 40
- Temple 47, Shoemaker 26
District 6-4A
- No. 17 Glen Rose 60, Lampasas 27
- No. 15 Stephenville 59, Gatesville 21
District 19-4A
- Lake Belton 48, Jarrell 27
SATURDAY'S BOYS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Killeen 2, Ellison 1
- Temple 3, Harker Heights 0
District 18-4A
- Lake Belton 6, Burnet 2
- Little River-Academy 2, Lampasas 1, Academy wins 4-2 on PKs
SATURDAY'S GIRLS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Harker Heights 2, Temple 0
District 18-4A
- Lake Belton 4, Burnet 0
- Lampasas 6, Little River-Academy 0
