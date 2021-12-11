BOYS
- Ellison 76, SA Clark 74, OT
- Shoemaker 67, Dallas Spruce 57
ACADEMY TOURNAMENT
- China Spring 51, Gatesville 39
- Lake Belton 55, Grandview 51
- Mumford 49, Salado 43
CY-HOOPS INVITATIONAL
Consolation Bracket
Semifinals
- Cy Creek 76, No. 4 Harker Heights 71
FORT BEND ISD TOURNAMENT
- New Caney 59, Killeen 37
HAMILTON TOURNAMENT
Championship
- Lampasas 70, Kennedale 69
SAN ANTONIO ISD TOURNAMENT
Championship
- TAPPS 6A-No. 1 SA Antonian 52, Belton 36
GIRLS
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY TOURNAMENT
- Salado 50, McGregor 27
Championship
- Salado 41, Georgetown freshmen 35
FAIRFIELD INVITATIONAL
Bronze Division Championship
- Gatesville 34, Robinson 31
