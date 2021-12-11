BOYS

  • Ellison 76, SA Clark 74, OT
  • Shoemaker 67, Dallas Spruce 57

ACADEMY TOURNAMENT

  • China Spring 51, Gatesville 39
  • Lake Belton 55, Grandview 51
  • Mumford 49, Salado 43

CY-HOOPS INVITATIONAL

Consolation Bracket

Semifinals

  • Cy Creek 76, No. 4 Harker Heights 71

FORT BEND ISD TOURNAMENT

  • New Caney 59, Killeen 37

HAMILTON TOURNAMENT

Championship

  • Lampasas 70, Kennedale 69

SAN ANTONIO ISD TOURNAMENT

Championship

  • TAPPS 6A-No. 1 SA Antonian 52, Belton 36

GIRLS

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY TOURNAMENT

  • Salado 50, McGregor 27

Championship

  • Salado 41, Georgetown freshmen 35

FAIRFIELD INVITATIONAL

Bronze Division Championship

  • Gatesville 34, Robinson 31

