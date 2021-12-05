BOYS
CEDAR CREEK TOURNAMENT
Championship
- Belton 69, Cedar Creek 55
HOLLAND TOURNAMENT
- Florence 50, Holland 49
LORENA TOURNAMENT
- Huffman Hargrave 61, Lake Belton 54
MANSFIELD ISD TOURNAMENT
Championship
- Harker Heights 87, Mansfield Timberview 82, 2OT
MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN TOURNAMENT
Championship
- Memorial Christian 51, Austin Royals 25
SALADO COACH SMITH TOURNAMENT
- China Spring 68, Lampasas 67, OT
- Lampasas 80, Austin Hyde Park 38
Third-place game
- Gatesville 64, Bastrop 55
Championship
- Salado 50, Pflugerville Connally 45
GIRLS
GEORGETOWN JACK FROST TOURNAMENT
- Belton 47, Austin Akins 22
KATY ISD CLASSIC
Fifth-place Game
- Ellison 43, San Angelo Central 31
KOLACHE WEST TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
- Lake Belton 38, Lago Vista 33
Championship
- Lake Belton 46, Rice 45
SAN ANTONIO EDGEWOOD TOURNAMENT
Championship
- Lampasas 65, SA Harlandale 33
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.