BOYS

CEDAR CREEK TOURNAMENT

Championship

  • Belton 69, Cedar Creek 55

HOLLAND TOURNAMENT

  • Florence 50, Holland 49

LORENA TOURNAMENT

  • Huffman Hargrave 61, Lake Belton 54

MANSFIELD ISD TOURNAMENT

Championship

  • Harker Heights 87, Mansfield Timberview 82, 2OT

MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN TOURNAMENT

Championship

  • Memorial Christian 51, Austin Royals 25

SALADO COACH SMITH TOURNAMENT

  • China Spring 68, Lampasas 67, OT
  • Lampasas 80, Austin Hyde Park 38

Third-place game

  • Gatesville 64, Bastrop 55

Championship

  • Salado 50, Pflugerville Connally 45

GIRLS

GEORGETOWN JACK FROST TOURNAMENT

  • Belton 47, Austin Akins 22

KATY ISD CLASSIC

Fifth-place Game

  • Ellison 43, San Angelo Central 31

KOLACHE WEST TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

  • Lake Belton 38, Lago Vista 33

Championship

  • Lake Belton 46, Rice 45

SAN ANTONIO EDGEWOOD TOURNAMENT

Championship

  • Lampasas 65, SA Harlandale 33

